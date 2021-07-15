Worldwide Gene Expression Analysis Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include GE Healthcare, Oxford Gene Technology And Qiagen

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene expression analysis market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Gene expression analysis (GEA) is the method of extracting data from a gene to investigate the behaviour of biological systems. It involves different processes such as gene transcription, translation, post-translational modification of protein and RNA splicing. The data obtained from this analysis is used for the production of proteins, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and various microbiological products. They are further utilized for the development of new drugs and improving the existing diagnostic methods. GEA is now widely considered to be essential in explaining the mechanisms that cause numerous medical ailments, owing to which it finds extensive applications in pharmacogenomics, biomarking, toxicology and diagnostics.The increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapeutics, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. GEA has proven to be a powerful tool in molecular biology studies, which are used to understand the functioning of genes, diagnose ailments and facilitate drug development. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders is providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Additionally, the development of personalized medicines to cure these ailments has enabled the modifications of diagnostic and treatment methods according to the individual patient requirement. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), along with the development of genomic databases, higher success rates of GEA and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy, are further projected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gene expression analysis market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gene expression analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gene expression analysis market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the products & services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global gene expression analysis market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Gene Expression Analysis Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact Of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Products & Services6.1 Consumables6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Instruments6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Services6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 DNA Microarray7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Sanger Sequencing7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Capacity8.1 Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Academic Institutes and Research Centers9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Germany10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 France10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 United Kingdom10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 Italy10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Spain10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Russia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia-Pacific10.3.1 China10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 Japan10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 India10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 South Korea10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Australia10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Indonesia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Argentina10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.4.4 Columbia10.4.4.1 Market Trends10.4.4.2 Market Forecast10.4.5 Chile10.4.5.1 Market Trends10.4.5.2 Market Forecast10.4.6 Peru10.4.6.1 Market Trends10.4.6.2 Market Forecast10.4.7 Others10.4.7.1 Market Trends10.4.7.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Turkey10.5.1.1 Market Trends10.5.1.2 Market Forecast10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.2.1 Market Trends10.5.2.2 Market Forecast10.5.3 Iran10.5.3.1 Market Trends10.5.3.2 Market Forecast10.5.4 United Arab Emirates10.5.4.1 Market Trends10.5.4.2 Market Forecast10.5.5 Others10.5.5.1 Market Trends10.5.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Agilent Technologies15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 BGI15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Eurofins Scientific15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.6 GE Healthcare15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Illumina Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Oxford Gene Technology15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 Perkinelmer Inc.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Qiagen N.V.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gj0y3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-gene-expression-analysis-industry-to-2026---key-players-include-ge-healthcare-oxford-gene-technology-and-qiagen-301334996.html

SOURCE Research and Markets