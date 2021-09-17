Worldwide Gasoline Direct Injection System Industry To 2026 - Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Automotive Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Research Report by Engine Type, by Vehicle, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Research Report by Engine Type, by Vehicle, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market size was estimated at USD 6,437.84 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,131.08 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.10% to reach USD 12,110.98 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Gasoline Direct Injection System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, including Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of GDI in passenger cars and commercial vehicles5.1.1.2. Rapidly rising demand for high fuel efficiency5.1.1.3. Strict rules and regulation regarding emission5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High cost of gasoline direct injection engines5.1.2.2. Rising trends in the automotive industry for the electrification of vehicles5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies5.1.3.2. Integration of GDI systems in upcoming hybrid vehicles to improve propulsion5.1.3.3. Advancement of Turbo GDI Systems5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. High Carbon Deposits5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, by Engine Type6.1. Introduction6.2. I36.3. I46.4. V66.5. V8 7. Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, by GDI Support Technology7.1. Introduction7.2. Gasoline Particulate Filter7.3. Gasoline Turbocharger 8. Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, by Vehicle8.1. Introduction8.2. Commercial8.3. Passenger 9. Gasoline Direct Injection System Market, by Distribution9.1. Introduction9.2. Aftermarket9.3. OEM 10. Americas Gasoline Direct Injection System Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection System Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Gasoline Direct Injection System Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Continental AG14.2. Delphi Automotive LLP14.3. DENSO CORPORATION14.4. Hitachi, Ltd.14.5. Keihin Corporation14.6. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.14.7. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.14.8. Renesas Electronics Corporation.14.9. Robert Bosch GmbH14.10. Stanadyne 15. Appendix

