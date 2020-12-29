Worldwide Gas Turbine Industry To 2025 - Featuring General Electric, BHEL & Ansaldo Energia Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Turbine Market - Analysis By Product Type (Heavy Duty, Aeroderivative), Technology (Combined Cycle, Open Cycle), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Covid-I9 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gas Turbine Market was valued at USD 17050.05 Million in the year 2019. The global Gas Turbine market holds lucrative growth opportunities owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality. The continuous rise in demand of energy in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.

Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards power sector, oil & gas sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the gas turbine market size. Additionally, expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries will anticipated to drive the market of global gas turbine in future.

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors such as lower operating costs, lower emissions, high power density, and quality exhaust stream that can be further used in other processes. As compared to other combustion-based power generation technologies, gas turbines are very efficient and also result in lower carbon emissions.

Heavy duty gas turbine market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of economic cost structure, high capacity operations and lower pressure ratios to yield maximum specific power. Growing product demand across utility aided and heat recovery power generating plants owing to lower turbine dimensions & cost along with maximum cycle efficiency will further drive the business landscape.

Rising concerns toward GHG emission in line with stringent government norms pertaining to adoption of gas fired turbines over traditional power generating units will further complement the industry landscape. Moreover, increasing energy demand across developing nations along with ongoing adoption of renewables when compared to conventional fuels will strengthen the product integration.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Technology (Combined Cycle, Open Cycle).

The report analyses the Gas Turbine Market by Application (Power, Oil & Gas Others).

The Industrial Valves Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , MEA) and By Country ( United States , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , Russia , China , Japan , India , South Korea , Saudi Arabia ).

, , MEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type, technology, application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include General Electric, BHEL, Ansaldo Energia, Siemens AG, MHI, Caterpillar Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Capstone, OPRA, Centrax Gas Turbines.

The report presents the analysis of Industrial Valves market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

Industrial Turbines Manufacturers/Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Gas Turbine Market: Product Overview 4. Global Gas turbine Market: Sizing, Growth, Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-20194.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-20254.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gas Turbine Market4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook 5. Global Gas Turbine Market Segmentation, By Product Type5.1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Segment Analysis5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Product Type (2019 & 2025)5.3 By Heavy Duty Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.4 By Aeroderivative Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 6. Global Gas Turbine Market Segmentation, By Technology6.1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Segment Analysis6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Technology (2019 & 2025)6.3 By Combined Cycle Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)6.4 By Open Cycle Gas Turbine- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 7. Global Gas Turbine Market Segmentation, By Application7.1 Global Gas Turbine Market: Segment Analysis7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)7.3 By Power- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.4 By Oil & Gas- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)7.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 8. Global Gas Turbine Market: Regional Analysis8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Gas Turbine Market: By Region (2019 & 2025) 9. Americas Gas Turbine Market: An Analysis9.1 Americas Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics9.3 Americas Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies9.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)9.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)9.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)9.7 Americas Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)9.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)9.10 United States Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.11 United States Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)9.12 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics9.13 Mexico Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.14 Mexico Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)9.15 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics9.16 Brazil Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)9.17 Brazil Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)9.18 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics 10. Europe Gas Turbine market Market: An Analysis10.1 Europe Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)10.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics10.3 Europe Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies10.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)10.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)10.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)10.7 Europe Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)10.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)10.10 Germany Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)10.11 Germany Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)10.12 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics10.13 Russia Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)10.14 Russia Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)10.15 Russia Economic and Industrial Statistics 11. Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Market: An Analysis11.1 APAC Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.2 APAC Economic and industrial Statistics11.3 APAC Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies11.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)11.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)11.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)11.7 APAC Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)11.9 Competitive Scenario of APAC Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)11.10 China Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.11 China Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)11.12 China Economic and Industrial Statistics11.13 Japan Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.14 Japan Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)11.15 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics11.16 India Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.17 India Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)11.18 India Economic and Industrial Statistics11.19 South Korea Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)11.20 South Korea Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)11.21 South Korea Economic and Industrial Statistics 12. MEA Gas Turbine Market: An Analysis12.1 MEA Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)12.2 MEA Economic and industrial Statistics12.3 MEA Gas Turbine Market- Prominent Companies12.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Heavy Duty Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine)12.5 Market Segmentation By Technology (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Open Cycle Gas Turbine)12.6 Market Segmentation By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Others)12.7 MEA Gas Turbine Market: Country Analysis12.8 Market Opportunity Chart of MEA Gas Turbine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)12.9 Competitive Scenario of MEA Gas Turbine: By Country (2019 & 2025)12.10 Saudi Arabia Gas Turbine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)12.11 Saudi Arabia Gas Turbine Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application (2015-2025)12.12 Saudi Arabia Economic and Industrial Statistics 13. Global Gas Turbine Market Dynamics13.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Drivers13.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Restraints13.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Trends 14. Market Attractiveness14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Technology (Year 2025)14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Application (Year 2025)14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Gas Turbine Market - By Region, Year-2025) 15. Competitive Landscape15.1 Market share of leading Gas Turbine manufacturing companies15.2 SWOT Analysis15.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis 16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)16.1 General Electric16.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited16.3 Ansaldo Energia16.4 Siemens AG16.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries16.6 Caterpillar Inc.16.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries16.8 Capstone Turbine Corporation16.9 OPRA Turbine16.10 Centrax Gas TurbinesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7er12z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-gas-turbine-industry-to-2025---featuring-general-electric-bhel--ansaldo-energia-among-others-301199090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets