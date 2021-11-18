Worldwide GaN Power Device Industry To 2026 - Featuring Mitsubishi Electric, Navitas Semiconductor And Texas Instruments Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GaN Power Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GaN power device market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.The gallium nitride (GaN) power device is a high electron mobility (HEMT) transistor that produces electrical energy by the controlling the freely moving electrons in the wide bandgap of the semiconductor. As compared to silicon metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET), the GaN power device has lower on-resistance, lesser output capacitance and higher electric-field strength. It also conducts more electrons, reduces switch node ringing and increases efficiency. Besides this, it is compact, fast and lightweight, owing to which it is gaining traction in commercial and industrial applications across various industrial products.The market is presently being driven by the extensive utilization of GaN power devices in various end use industries. For instance, it is used in the lighting and braking control systems in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Governments of several countries are introducing stringent policies on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is boosting the sales of EVs and HEVs around the world. They are also promoting the adoption of energy-efficient devices, which is further influencing the demand for GaN power devices in the defense and aerospace industries. Apart from this, these devices are utilized in radars to enhance navigation, avoid collision and enable real-time air traffic control.

Moreover, they are employed in the manufacturing of healthcare scanning equipment, such as sonograms, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and miniaturized X-ray machines, to provide precision while performing surgeries. Furthermore, they are used in small cell, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and remote radio head network densification. Besides this, the increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) technology, along with the introduction of 5G technology, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Efficient Power Conversion, GaN Systems Inc., IQE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MACOM Technology Solutions, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor Inc., Qorvo Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Wolfspeed Inc. (Cree Inc.), etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global GaN Power Device Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Device Type6.1 Power Device6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Discrete Power Device6.1.2.2 Integrated Power Device6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 RF Power Device6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Discrete RF Power Device6.2.2.2 Integrated RF Power Device6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Voltage Range7.1 <_00 />7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 200-600 Volt7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 >600 Volt7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Power Drives8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Power Supply Systems8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Radio Frequency Based Systems8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry9.1 Telecommunications9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Automotive9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Renewable Power Generation9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Military9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Aerospace and Defense9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Consumer Electronics9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Efficient Power Conversion15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 GaN Systems Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 IQE15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.5 MACOM Technology Solutions15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.6 Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Navitas Semiconductor Inc.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Qorvo Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.12 Toshiba Corporation15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.13 Wolfspeed Inc. (Cree Inc.)15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

