Worldwide Furfuryl Alcohol Industry To 2028 - Growing Usage In The Foundry, Agriculture And Construction Industries Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furfuryl Alcohol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Resins, Solvents, Corrosion Inhibitors), by End Use (Foundry, Agriculture, Food & Beverages), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global furfuryl alcohol market size is estimated to reach USD 821.6 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as rising demand for furfuryl alcohol resins from the construction and automotive sectors are expected to drive the market in the near future.The product has witnessed high demand over the past decade, owing to its growing usage in the foundry, agriculture, and construction industries, among others. The product is broadly utilized in resins and plastics applications. A surge in research and development activities in the area of rocket fuel is estimated to trigger the demand. The products also play an essential role in manufacturing in the foundry sector in the formulation of molds for metal casting. Asia Pacific is the largest producer as well as consumer of furfuryl alcohol due to increasing concerns regarding renewable products and growing population resulting in high demand for consumer products. The majority of the furfural manufactured in China, more than 85%, is utilized in the production of furfuryl alcohol. Consequently, the growing demand from various end-use industries, in regions such as Europe, is estimated to boost the furfural market growth over the forecast period.Manufacturers compete on the basis of competitive pricing owing to the presence of price-sensitive buyers. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 impact causing logistic disruption along with production shutdowns, especially in China have negatively influenced the pricing dynamics. However, the rapid growth of end-use industries along with recovering the production of furfuryl alcohol which is inclined toward bridging the gap between demand and supply is projected to stabilize the prices over the forecast period. Furfuryl Alcohol Market Report Highlights

The resins application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of more than 6.1% in terms of revenue over the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to the increasing use of resins in manufacturing aircraft components, fiberglass, and the automotive industry

In 2020, the foundry segment emerged as the dominant end-use segment and accounted for more than 82.0% share because of growing foundry industry activities, due to a surge in metal casting production

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period considering the growth of several end-use industries including agriculture, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and refinery

, the market is anticipated to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period considering the growth of several end-use industries including agriculture, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and refinery The market is moderately fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers especially in China

High demand from the foundry sector has increased manufacturers focus towards manufacturing furfuryl alcohol by utilizing furfural produced in their facilities, there for lowering operational costs by integrating forward

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Snapshot2.2 Segmental Outlook2.3 Competitive Insights Chapter 3 Global Furfural Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Raw Material Trends3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends3.4 Price Trend Analysis, 2017 - 20283.5 Technology Overview3.6 List of Key End-Users3.7 Regulatory Framework3.8 Market Dynamics3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis3.8.1.1 Increasing Demand For Furfuryl Alcohol3.8.1.2 Growth In Foundry Industry3.8.1.3 Emergence Of Major End-use Industries3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.8.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices3.8.3 Industry Challenges3.9 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic3.10 Business Environment Analysis3.10.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.10.1.1 Threat of new entrants3.10.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers3.10.1.3 Competitive rivalry3.10.1.4 Bargaining power of suppliers3.10.1.5 Threat of substitutes3.10.2 PESTEL Analysis3.10.2.1 Political3.10.2.2 Economical3.10.2.3 Social3.10.2.4 Technological3.10.2.5 Environmental3.10.2.6 Legal3.10.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Chapter 4 Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Global Furfuryl Alcohol application movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)4.2 Resins4.2.1. Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, by resins, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)4.3 Solvents4.3.1. Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, by solvents, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)4.4 Corrosion Inhibitors4.4.1 Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, by corrosion inhibitors, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)4.5 Others4.5.1 Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, by others, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand) Chapter 5 Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Global Furfuryl alcohol application movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)5.2. Foundry5.2.1 Global Furfuryl alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, in foundry, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)5.3. Agriculture5.3.1 Global Furfuryl alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, in agriculture, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)5.4. Paints & Coatings5.4.1 Global Furfuryl alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, in paints & coatings, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)5.5. Pharmaceuticals5.5.1 Global Furfuryl alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, in pharmaceuticals, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)5.6. Food & Beverages5.6.1 Global Furfuryl alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, in food & beverages, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand)5.7. Others5.7.1 Global Furfuryl alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts, in others, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Thousand) Chapter 6 Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Vendor Landscape7.2 Competitive Market Environment7.3 Company Market Positioning7.4 Strategy Framework Chapter 8 Company Profiles8.1 Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.1 Financial Performance8.1.2 Product Benchmarking8.2 Linzi Organic Chemical Inc. Ltd.8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Product Benchmarking8.3 Transfurans Chemicals Bvba8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Product Benchmarking8.4 Central Romana Corporation8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Product Benchmarking8.5 Dalinyebo8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Product Benchmarking8.6 Hebeichem8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Product Benchmarking8.7 Krbl Ltd.8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Performance8.7.3 Product Benchmarking8.8 Silvateam S.P.A.8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Product Benchmarking8.9 Lenzing Ag8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Financial Performance8.9.3 Product Benchmarking8.10 Behran Oil Co.8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Product Benchmarking8.11 Shandong Crownchem Industries Co., Ltd.8.11.1 Company Overview8.11.2 Product Benchmarking8.12 Hongye Holding Group Co., Ltd.8.12.1 Company Overview8.12.2 Product Benchmarking8.13 Tanin D.D.8.13.1 Company Overview8.13.2 Product Benchmarking8.14 Xian Welldon Trading Co., Ltd8.14.1 Company Overview8.14.2 Product Benchmarking8.15 Furnova Polymers Ltd8.15.1 Company Overview8.15.2 Product Benchmarking8.16 Nc Nature Chemicals8.16.1 Company Overview8.16.2 Product Benchmarking8.17 Pennakem, Llc8.17.1 Company Overview8.17.2 Product Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yac9v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-furfuryl-alcohol-industry-to-2028---growing-usage-in-the-foundry-agriculture-and-construction-industries-is-driving-the-market-301455753.html

SOURCE Research and Markets