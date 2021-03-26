Worldwide Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Industry To 2026 - Players Include Ardo, HJ Heinz & Simplot Australia Among Others

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global frozen fruits and vegetables market reached a value of US$ 24.6 Billion in 2020. Frozen fruits and vegetables are rapidly gaining traction among consumers as they offer a wide range of advantages over the fresh produce. The technique employed in freezing fruits and vegetables assists in retaining the color, flavor and nutritive value of these products. It slows down the decomposition by turning the residual moisture into ice, which prevents the growth of bacteria. Frozen fruits and vegetables are also immune to spoilage that occurs on account of vigorous transportation and exposure to light, heat and dust. They offer numerous benefits which include low cost, easy preparation and availability during the off-season.Due to long working hours, rising health consciousness and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, consumers are shifting to frozen fruits and vegetables as they do not need to be washed, peeled or chopped. Additionally, they help in minimizing the overall cooking time without affecting the nutritional intake. In line with this, manufacturers are launching unique product variants, incorporating herbs and spices from local produce, to widen their portfolio and attract a large consumer base.

Further, inflating income levels of the middle-class population, especially in the Asian countries, is impelling the market growth. Moreover, consumers currently prefer to shop online and pay through their credit/debit cards to eliminate geographical limitations. This, in confluence with the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global frozen fruits and vegetables market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry. Some of these key players include:

Dole Food Company, Inc

Ardo NV

HJ Heinz

Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd

General Mills

Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global frozen fruits and vegetables market size in 2020?2. What will be the global frozen fruits and vegetables market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global frozen fruits and vegetables market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global frozen fruits and vegetables market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global frozen fruits and vegetables market?6. What is the global frozen fruits and vegetables market breakup by product type?7. What is the global frozen fruits and vegetables market breakup by distribution channel?8. What are the major regions in the global frozen fruits and vegetables market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price and Margin Analysis5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type5.7 Market Breakup by Frozen Fruits5.8 Market Breakup by Frozen Vegetables5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.10 Market Forecast5.11 SWOT Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Strengths5.11.3 Weaknesses5.11.4 Opportunities5.11.5 Threats5.12 Value Chain Analysis5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.13.1 Overview5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.13.4 Degree of Rivalry5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes5.14 Key Market Drivers and Challenges 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 North America6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Europe6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Asia Pacific6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Latin America6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Middle East and Africa6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Performance by Product Type7.1 Frozen Fruits7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Frozen Vegetables7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Performance by Distribution Channel8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Independent Retailers8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Convenience Stores8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Online8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Key Players 10 Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Materials Required 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Machinery11.4 Machinery Pictures11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.11 Other Capital Investments 12 Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain13.4 Income Projections13.5 Expenditure Projections13.6 Taxation and Depreciation13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Player Profiles14.1 Dole Food Company, Inc14.2 Ardo NV14.3 HJ Heinz14.4 Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd14.5 General MillsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t99220

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-frozen-fruits-and-vegetables-industry-to-2026---players-include-ardo-hj-heinz--simplot-australia-among-others-301256675.html

SOURCE Research and Markets