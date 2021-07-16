Worldwide Frozen Fish Industry To 2026 - Featuring Marine International, Clearwater Seafood & Shanghai Kaichuang Among Others

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Fish Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global frozen fish market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global frozen fish market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on frozen fish market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on frozen fish market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global frozen fish market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global frozen fish market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

Growth in frozen fish consumption

Increasing number of online platforms

Increasing cold chain storages

2) Restraints

Higher prices of the products

3) Opportunities

New frozen fish product launches

Segment CoveredThe global frozen fish market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and end user.The Global Frozen Fish Market by Product Type

Direct Consumption Products

Further Processing Products

The Global Frozen Fish Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Platforms

Others

The Global Frozen Fish Market by End User

Households

Restaurants

Hotels

Food Processing Industry

Others

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Marine International

Clearwater Seafood

Shanghai Kaichuang

Hansung Enterprise



Marine Harvest

Austevoll Seafood

High Liner Foods Inc

Nippon Suisan Kaisha , Ltd.

, Ltd. Eighty Eight Food Group

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the frozen fish market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the frozen fish market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global frozen fish market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Frozen Fish Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Frozen Fish Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Frozen Fish Market 4. Frozen Fish Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Frozen Fish Market by Product Type5.1. Direct Consumption Products5.2. Further Processing Products 6. Global Frozen Fish Market by Distribution Channel6.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket6.2. Retail Stores6.3. Convenience Stores6.4. Online Platforms6.5. Others 7. Global Frozen Fish Market by End User7.1. Households7.2. Restaurants7.3. Hotels7.4. Food Processing Industry7.5. Others 8. Global Frozen Fish Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Frozen Fish Market by Product Type8.1.2. North America Frozen Fish Market by Distribution Channel8.1.3. North America Frozen Fish Market by End User8.1.4. North America Frozen Fish Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Frozen Fish Market by Product Type8.2.2. Europe Frozen Fish Market by Distribution Channel8.2.3. Europe Frozen Fish Market by End User8.2.4. Europe Frozen Fish Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Frozen Fish Market by Product Type8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Frozen Fish Market by Distribution Channel8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Frozen Fish Market by End User8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Frozen Fish Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Frozen Fish Market by Product Type8.4.2. RoW Frozen Fish Market by Distribution Channel8.4.3. RoW Frozen Fish Market by End User8.4.4. RoW Frozen Fish Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Frozen Fish Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Marine International9.2.2. Clearwater Seafood9.2.3. Shanghai Kaichuang9.2.4. Hansung Enterprise9.2.5. Clearwater Seafood9.2.6. Marine Harvest9.2.7. Austevoll Seafood9.2.8. High Liner Foods Inc9.2.9. Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. 9.2.10. Eighty Eight Food GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udjs4s

