Worldwide Froth Flotation Equipment Industry To 2025 - Featuring Shanghai Joyal Machinery, Westpro & Zoneding Among Others

The global froth flotation equipment market size was USD 330.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 375.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.The froth flotation equipment market is driven by various factors, such as increasing investment in mining industries in APAC and South America, and stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste. However, the slow growth of the mining industries in developed countries can hinder the growth of the market.

The free-flow flotation is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Free-flow flotation is the fastest-growing machine type segment in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Free-flow flotation to witness high growth due to its increasing demand for various applications such as mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment. These types of machines provide mineral beneficiation to achieve higher profits from their concentrate, lower shipping costs, decreasing plant footprint, and lower smelter penalties. Column flotation is one of the major machines used for free-flow flotation

The mineral & ore processing is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Mineral & Ore processing is the largest application of the froth flotation equipment market owing to increasing demand for good ore grades in the industry across the globe. The wastewater treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving this market are increased demand for better quality treated water, reduction in water wastage, and stringent environmental regulations. Recycling of water because of depleting freshwater resources is another important process where treatment is a necessary process.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for froth flotation equipment in APAC. The favourable government initiatives of countries such as China and India are also expected to help the market growth in APAC. Meanwhile, South America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Froth Flotation Equipment Market4.2 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Machine Type4.3 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Application4.4 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Key Countries4.5 Apac Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Application and Country, 2019 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Investments in Mining Industry in Apac and South America5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Municipal and Industrial Waste5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Slow Growth of the Mining Industry in Developed Countries5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 High Demand for Large Size Flotation Cells5.2.3.2 Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Environmental Concerns Related to Mining Industry5.3 Technology Analysis5.4 Porter'S Five Forces5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic Outbreak on Froth Flotation Equipment Market5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators5.6.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecasts5.6.2 Trends in Mining Industry5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis5.8 Value Chain Analysis5.9 Case Study 6 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Machine Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Cell-To-Cell Flotation6.2.1 Cell-To-Cell Flotation Are Most Widely Used for Mineral & Ore Processing6.3 Free-Flow Flotation6.3.1 Low Operating Cost Increasing the Demand 7 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Flotation Cells7.3 Flotation Columns7.4 Sensors7.4.1 List of Sensor Suppliers7.4.1.1 Metso Outotec ( Finland)7.4.1.2 Yokogawa Electric ( Japan)7.4.1.3 Endress+Hauser ( Switzerland)7.4.1.4 Foxboro (Schneider Electric) (Us)7.4.1.5 Zeroday Enterprises (Us)7.4.1.6 Sensigent (Us)7.4.1.7 Process Iq Pty Ltd. ( Australia)7.4.1.8 Mintek ( South Africa)7.4.1.9 Greyline Instruments Inc. (Us)7.4.2 Key Developments Undertaken by Sensor Suppliers7.5 Spargers7.6 Others 8 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Mineral & Ore Processing8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Good Grade Ores in Mineral & Ore Industry to Boost the Market8.3 Wastewater Treatment8.3.1 Increasing Global Population and Industrialization Resulting in High Wastewater Treatment8.4 Paper Recycling8.4.1 Increasing Deinking Process in Pulp & Paper Industry to Boost the Market 9 Froth Flotation Equipment Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 Apac9.3 South America9.4 North America9.5 Europe & Cis9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 202010.2.1 Visionary Leaders10.2.2 Innovators10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators10.2.4 Emerging Players10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio10.4 Business Strategy Excellence10.5 Ranking of Key Players10.5.1 Metso Outotec10.5.2 JXSC10.5.3 Flsmidth10.5.4 Eriez Flotation10.5.5 Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology10.6 Competitive Scenario10.6.1 New Product Launch10.6.2 Investment & Expansion10.6.3 Merger10.6.4 Joint Venture 11 Company Profiles11.1 Metso Outotec11.2 JXSC11.3 Flsmidth11.4 Eriez Flotation11.5 Yantai Jingpeng Mining Machinery11.6 Sgs11.7 Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment11.8 Tenova11.9 Della Toffola11.10 Prominer11.11 Additional Company Profiles11.11.1 Ewac11.11.2 Henan Fote Heavy Machinery11.11.3 Shanghai Joyal Machinery11.11.4 Westpro11.11.5 Zoneding

12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations12.4 Related Reports12.5 Author Details

