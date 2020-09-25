Worldwide Freight Forwarding Industry To 2024 - Featuring Agility, Bollore And CEVA Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Freight Forwarding 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed, up to date look at the impact of COVID-19 on the market and other major trends and drivers affecting the market in 2020 and beyond.As lockdowns are eased across Europe and the US, questions are being asked as to how the freight forwarding market is recovering from COVID-19, what challenges lay ahead and how it might transform the market in the long term. Ti's Global Freight Forwarding 2020 report assesses all of the above whilst also containing our market leading market sizing and forecasting data, survey based research and comprehensive company profiles.This report includes recent survey data into the impact of COVID-19 on freight volumes and expected air and sea freight recovery.

This report contains:

Market sizing including 2019 and 5-year CAGR growth rates 2019-2024

Extensive, market-wide, survey-based primary research into the impact of COVID-19 on the market

Detailed analysis of the present and future of freight forwarding

Comprehensive profiles of the largest freight forwarding companies

An evaluation of technology in freight forwarding

The 7 key sections of Global Freight Forwarding 2020:

Global Freight Forwarding in 2020 and beyond

Inventory and the role of China in Global Supply Chains

in Global Supply Chains Fixing dysfunctional PPE supply chains

The next generation of logistics start-up

Global freight forwarding market size and growth

Comparison of the top global freight forwarders

Provider profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Global freight forwarding in 2020 and beyond1.1 Covid-19 impact timeline1.1.1 Phase 1: End of January/February1.1.2 Phase 2: Early March/April1.1.3 Phase 3: April/May1.1.4 Phase 4: End of May/June1.1.5 Phase 5: End of June/July1.2 Vertical sector impacts1.2.1 Supply Chain: Retail1.2.1.1 Supply Chain: Fashion1.2.2 Supply Chain: Pharmaceutical1.2.3 Supply Chain: High Tech1.3 The effects of Covid-19 on the global sea freight market1.3.1 Introduction1.3.2 Consolidation in the market1.3.3 Short-term impacts of COVID-191.3.3.1 Dwindling demand1.3.3.2 Carrier response to declining demand1.3.3.3 What impact did this have on volumes?1.3.3.4 Freight rates1.3.4 Long-term impacts1.3.4.1 Recovering Demand1.3.4.2 Deglobalisation1.3.4.3 Investing in fleets1.3.4.4 More robust industry?1.4 The effects of Covid-19 on the global air freight market1.4.1 Overview1.4.2 Short-Term Impact1.4.2.1 Air cargo capacity1.4.2.2 Air cargo volumes1.4.3 Long-term Impact1.4.3.1 Rates1.4.3.2 Regulations1.4.3.3 Intermodal1.5 What are the Next Steps: Supply Chain Deglobalisation & Protectionism1.5.1 Responding to the Crisis1.5.2 Modal Shift1.5.3 Shift to the Spot Market? 2.0 Inventory and the role of China in Global Supply Chains2.1 The reality of de-globalising and de- China-ing supply chains over the shot- and medium-term2.1.1 The offshoring and re-shoring decision making process2.2 Lower cost labour alternatives to China2.2.1 Can developed markets compete with China2.3 The logistics cost headwind to reshoring2.3.1 Shipping rates2.3.2 Air cargo disruption and rates2.4 Inventory costs2.5 Conclusion 3.0 Fixing dysfunctional PPE supply chains3.1 Introduction3.2 Demand variability3.2.1 Unknown quantities of PPE required3.2.2 Competing procurement strategies3.2.2.1 UK3.2.2.2 Europe3.2.2.3 US approach3.2.3 Summary of demand problems3.4 Supply variables & challenges3.4.1 Location of manufacturing3.4.2 PPE: the impact of quality standards on trade3.5 Distribution3.5.1 Air Cargo constraints3.5.2 Rail freight alternative3.5.3 Customs clearance and Trade Compliance3.5.4 Last mile delivery - getting the items to where they need to be3.6 The PPE international logistics market in 20203.7 Conclusion: the end of global supply chains for PPE? 4.0 The next generation of logistics start-up4.1 Cyber 4PLs4.1.1 Looking inside a Cyber 4PL4.2 Evolution of digital business models: past and future trends4.3 What you really need to operate in logistics: lessons from a pandemic4.3.1 what Coronavirus means day-to-day4.4 FedEx and Microsoft join forces: Let the games begin4.5 The intelligence of labels - context and meaning in AI 5.0 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth5.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth5.1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 20195.1.1.2 US-China Trade War5.1.1.3 US-China trade agreements5.1.1.4 Growth in the Regions5.1.2 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 20205.1.3 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2024 (F)5.2 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth5.2.1 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 20195.2.2 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 20205.2.3 Air Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2024 (F)5.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth5.3.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 20195.3.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 20205.3.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2024 (F)5.4 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth5.4.1 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth 20195.4.2 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth 20205.4.3 Asia Pacific freight forwarding market size & growth 20245.5 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth5.5.1 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth 20195.5.2 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth 20205.5.3 Europe freight forwarding market size & growth 20245.6 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth5.6.1 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 20195.6.2 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 20205.6.3 Middle East & North Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 20245.7 North America freight forwarding market size & growth5.7.1 North America freight forwarding market size & growth 20195.7.1.1 Trade War5.7.1.2 Elsewhere in the region5.7.2 North America freight forwarding market size & growth 20205.7.3 North America freight forwarding market size & growth 20245.8 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth5.8.1 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth 20195.8.2 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth 20205.8.3 Russia, Caucasus & Central Asia freight forwarding market size & growth 20245.9 South America freight forwarding market size & growth5.9.1 South America freight forwarding market size & growth 20195.9.2 South America freight forwarding market size & growth 20205.9.3 South America freight forwarding market size & growth 20245.10 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth5.10.1 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 20195.10.2 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 20205.10.3 Sub-Saharan Africa freight forwarding market size & growth 20245.11 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth: COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.11.1 Air freight in 20205.11.2 Sea Freight 6.0 Global Freight Forwarders6.1 The Global Top 206.1.1 Top 20 Global Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares6.1.2 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Share6.1.3 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Tonnes and Market Shares6.1.4 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares6.1.5 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by TEUs and Market Shares6.2.1 Revenues Comparison6.2.2 Sea Freight Volumes Comparison6.2.3 Air Freight Volumes Comparison6.2.4 Margins Comparison6.2.4.1 DSV Panalpina6.2.5 Vertical Sectors Comparison6.2.6 Forwarder service mix comparison6.2.7 Technology Strategy6.2.7.1 Digitalising the freight forwarding market6.2.8 Digital platforms6.2.8.1 Exploiting in-house capabilities6.2.8.2 Exploiting off-the-shelf solutions6.2.8.3 Mixed approaches6.2.8.4 Partnerships6.2.8.5 Conclusion6.2.9 Investigating blockchain solutions 6.2.10 Sustainability Strategy 6.2.11 Expansion Strategy6.2.11.1 Southern Asia and Asia Pacific6.2.11.2 The Americas6.2.11.3 Africa6.2.11.4 Europe 7.0 Provider Profiles7.1 Agility7.1.1 Strategic Background7.1.2 Finances7.1.3 Operations7.1.3.1 Operations: Global Integrated Logistics (GIL)7.1.4 Strategic Outlook7.2 Bollore7.2.1 Strategic Background7.2.2 Finances7.2.3 Operations7.2.4 Bollor Transport & Logistics7.2.4.1 Bollor Logistics7.2.4.2 Bollor Africa Logistics7.2.5 Strategic Outlook7.2.5.1 Expansion7.2.5.2 Partnerships7.2.5.3 Technology7.3 CEVA7.3.1 Background7.3.2 Network7.3.3 CEVA Volumes7.3.4 CEVA Finances7.3.5 CEVA and CMA CGM7.3.6 Outlook7.4 DB Schenker7.4.1 Strategic Background7.4.2 Finances7.4.3 Operations7.4.3.1 Air/Ocean Freight7.4.3.2 Air Freight7.4.3.3 Sea Freight7.4.4 Strategic Outlook7.5 DHL Global Forwarding, Freight7.5.1 Background7.5.2 Finances7.5.2.1 Air Freight7.5.2.2 Ocean Freight7.5.2.3 Freight7.5.2.4 Other7.5.3 Outlook7.5.3.1 'Strategy 2025'7.5.3.2 myDHLi7.5.3.3 Blockchain Technology7.5.3.4 Moving Forward7.6 DSV Panalpina7.6.1 Background7.6.2 Finances7.6.3 Air & Sea Forwarding7.6.4 Strategic Outlook7.6.4.1 Moving Forward7.6.4.2 Covid-19 Crisis Response7.7 Expeditors7.7.1 Background7.7.2 Network7.7.3 Expeditors Volumes7.7.4 Expeditors Finances7.7.4.1 Airfreight7.7.4.2 Ocean Freight7.7.5 Operations7.7.5.1 Airfreight7.7.5.2 Ocean freight7.7.6 Outlook7.7.6.1 Acquisition Strategy7.7.6.2 Vertical Sector Strategy7.7.6.3 Covid-19 Outlook7.8 Kuehne + Nagel7.8.1 Background7.8.2 Network7.8.3 Finances7.8.4 Operations7.8.4.1 Sea Freight Forwarding7.8.4.2 Air Freight Forwarding7.8.5 Outlook7.9 Pantos Logistics7.9.1 Operations7.9.2 Freight Forwarding7.9.2.1 Sea Freight7.9.2.2 Air Freight7.9.3 Finances7.9.4 Strategy7.9.4.1 Technology7.9.4.2 Tapping into the Belt and Road Initiative7.9.4.3 SME and SMB's Business Opportunities7.10 Sinotrans7.10.1 Background7.10.2 Operations7.10.3 Forwarding and related business7.10.4 Sea Freight and Air Freight Volumes7.10.5 Finances7.10.5.1 Forwarding and related business7.10.6 Strategy7.10.6.1 Sinotrans' 13th Five Year Plan and the Trinity Business Model7.10.6.2 Expansion in Europe7.10.6.3 Consolidation7.10.6.4 Technology

Companies Mentioned

Agility

Bollore

CEVA

DB Schenker

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

DSV Panalpina

Expeditors

Kuehne + Nagel

Pantos Logistics

Sinotrans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89zr3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-freight-forwarding-industry-to-2024---featuring-agility-bollore-and-ceva-among-others-301138156.html

SOURCE Research and Markets