Worldwide Fraud Detection And Prevention Industry To 2025 - Featuring Accertify, ACI Worldwide & BAE Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FDP market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 20.9 billion in 2020 to USD 38.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2025.

The FDP market is driven by various factors, such as Increased in the adoption rate of digitalization and IoT and increase in the revenue loss due to fraud to boost the growth of FDP market across the globe during the forecast period. However, rise in complexity of frauds can hinder the growth.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services for the FDP market includes professional services and managed services. The professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services. FDP services give an upper hand to organizations' security. These services help organizations make robust security decisions for proactively addressing emerging fraudulent attacks. Companies, such as Nice Actimize, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, and FRISS, provide services to their customers. These companies proactively help in the detection and recommendation of appropriate solutions to resolve fraud and FDP cases. FDP services help collects, filter, integrate, and link multiple security events' data to provide a holistic view of the security infrastructure in organizations.

The on-premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment mode enables organizations to control all their business systems and data located in their business premises; however, it also requires them to pay for the cost of the hardware, software, and other resources used for the on-premises maintenance. On-premises solutions provide organizations full control over platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their IT staff. In organizations where user credentials are critical for business operations, the adoption of on-premises deployment mode is higher as it can control the systems from the enterprise physical or owned location.

The Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The FDP market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share of the FDP market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the Organic and inorganic growth strategies among major FDP vendors and well-maintained distribution system of FDP solutions by major FDP players in North America such as Nice Actimize, FICO, LexisNexis, TransUnion, Kount, RSA Security, Fiserv and FIS.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market4.2 Market, by Component, 20204.3 Market, by Solution, 20204.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 20204.5 Tion Market, by Organization Size, 20204.6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 20204.7 Market Investment Scenario 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Adoption of Digitalization and IoT Increased the Adoption Rate of Fraud Detection and Prevention System5.2.1.2 Increasing Revenue Loss due to Frauds5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Rise in Complexity of Frauds5.2.2.2 High Investment in Developing In-House Fraud Detection Solutions5.2.2.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase in Use of AI and ML in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and Prevention Market5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions in SMEs5.2.3.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Skilled Security Professionals5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact5.3 Use Cases5.3.1 Use Case: SAS5.3.2 Use Case: ACI Worldwide5.3.3 Use Case: ACI Worldwide5.4 Regulatory Landscape5.5 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Ecosystem5.6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Framework5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ecosystem5.8 Fraud Detection and Prevention Ecosystem Analysis, by Stakeholder5.9 Pricing Analysis5.10 Technology Analysis5.11 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis 6 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Fraud Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Fraud Types: Market Drivers6.1.2 Fraud Types: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Check Frauds6.3 Identity Frauds6.4 Internet Sales Frauds6.5 Investment Frauds6.6 Payment Card Frauds6.6.1 Electronic Payment Frauds6.6.2 Mobile Payment Frauds6.6.3 Credit and Debit Card Frauds6.7 Other Frauds 7 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Solutions7.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers7.2.2 Fraud Analytics7.2.2.1 Predictive Analytics7.2.2.2 Descriptive Analytics7.2.2.3 Social Media Analytics7.2.2.4 Big Data Analytics7.2.3 Authentication7.2.3.1 Single-Factor Authentication7.2.3.2 Multi-Factor Authentication7.2.3.3 Risk-Based Authentication7.2.4 Government, Risk, and Compliance (Grc)7.2.5 Other Solutions7.2.6 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact7.3 Services7.3.1 Services: Market Drivers7.3.2 Professional Services7.3.2.1 Consulting Services7.3.2.2 Training and Education7.3.2.3 Integration and Maintenance7.3.3 Managed Services7.3.4 Services: COVID-19 Impact 8 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers8.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Cloud8.3 On-Premises 9 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.3 Large Enterprises 10 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.2.1 Key Use Cases10.3 Retail and Ecommerce10.3.1 Key Use Cases10.4 Government/Public Sector10.4.1 Key Use Cases10.5 Healthcare10.5.1 Key Use Cases10.6 Manufacturing10.6.1 Key Use Cases10.7 Travel and Transportation10.7.1 Key Use Cases10.8 Other Verticals 11 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 North America: Market Drivers11.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact11.2.3 North America: Regulations11.2.4 United States11.2.5 Canada11.2.6 Europe: Market Drivers11.2.7 Europe: COVID-19 Impact11.2.8 Europe: Regulations11.2.9 United Kingdom 11.2.10 Germany 11.2.11 France 11.2.12 Spain 11.2.13 Rest of Europe 11.2.14 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers 11.2.15 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact 11.2.16 Asia-Pacific: Regulations 11.2.17 Japan 11.2.18 India 11.2.19 Australia and New Zealand 11.2.20 Singapore 11.2.21 Rest of Asia-Pacific 11.2.22 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers 11.2.23 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact 11.2.24 Middle East and Africa: Regulations 11.2.25 United Arab Emirates 11.2.26 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 11.2.27 South Africa 11.2.28 Rest of Middle East and Africa 11.2.29 Latin America: Market Drivers 11.2.30 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact 11.2.31 Latin America: Regulations 11.2.32 Mexico 11.2.33 Brazil 11.2.34 Columbia 11.2.35 Rest of Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.2.1 New Product Launches/Development12.2.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations12.2.3 Business Expansions12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.4.1 Star12.4.2 Emerging Players12.4.3 Pervasive12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Startups12.5.1 Progressive Companies12.5.2 Responsive Companies12.5.3 Dynamic Companies12.5.4 Starting Blocks12.6 Market Share of Key Players in Fdp Market 13 Company Profiles13.1 BAE Systems13.2 Nice Actimize13.3 Fico13.4 Lexisnexis Risk Solutions13.5 Transunion13.6 Kount13.7 Software AG13.8 RSA Security13.9 Fiserv13.10 FIS13.11 NCR13.12 Capegemini SE13.13 Splunk13.14 DXC Technologies13.15 ACI Worldwide13.16 Experian13.17 Dataverify13.18 Securonix13.19 Accertify13.20 Feedzai13.21 Caseware13.22 Jumio13.23 Cardinalcommerce13.24 FCase13.25 Friss13.26 Maxmind13.27 Gurucul13.28 Datavisor13.29 Digital Resolve 14 Adjacent Markets15 Appendix

