Worldwide Footwear Industry To 2026 - Featuring Nike, Adidas And Timberland Among Others

The global footwear market reached a value of US$ 248.6 Billion in 2020. Footwear is worn for providing comfort and protection to the feet. It is manufactured using a wide variety of materials such as wood, canvas, leather, jute, plastics and rubber. With the changing aesthetics and fashion trends, the quality and styles of footwear have considerably evolved to provide maximum comfort to the consumers. Footwear can either be machine- or hand-made and is commonly available for both athletic and non-athletic purposes. Although a necessity, footwear has evolved as a symbol of luxury and class over time.Increasing demand for superior quality footwear along with product innovation and premiumization represent some of the key factors driving the market. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on the development of unique designs, while also giving importance to comfort. This has led to the introduction of innovative products which are comfortable as well as fashionable. Increasing interest in sports and inclination towards athletic and physical activities such as jogging have also positively impacted the market growth. Although online marketing has overpowered physical shopping experience in most consumer goods segments, consumers still prefer to be physically present while buying footwear. This has further led to the proliferation of organized retail outlets and has improved customer-manufacturer interaction. Furthermore, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and enhanced spending capacities of consumers have also catalyzed the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global footwear market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nike Incorporation, Adidas AG, PUMA, Geox S.p.A, Skechers USA, Incorporation, Timberland, Crocs Retail, Inc., Ecco Sko A/S, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Under Armour Inc., etc

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Footwear Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Material5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing5.8 Market Breakup by End-User5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Non-Athletic Footwear6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Athletic Footwear6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material7.1 Rubber7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Leather7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Plastic7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Fabric 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Footwear Specialists8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Online Sales8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Departmental Stores8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Clothing Stores8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Pricing9.1 Premium9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Mass9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-User10.1 Men10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Women10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Kids10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Europe11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Asia Pacific11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis15.1 Price Indicators15.2 Price Structure15.3 Margin Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Nike Incorporation 16.3.2 Adidas AG 16.3.3 PUMA 16.3.4 Geox S.p.A 16.3.5 Skechers USA, Incorporation 16.3.6 Timberland 16.3.7 Crocs Retail, Inc. 16.3.8 Ecco Sko A/S 16.3.9 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. 16.3.10 Under Armour Inc.

