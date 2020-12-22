Worldwide Foot Care Products Industry To 2025 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Foot Care Products Market By Applications, By Products, By Distribution Channels, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Foot Care Products Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Foot care products are important for keeping the health of the feet. These foot care products are useful in protecting and remedial care of the foot and ankle. Foot care products are helpful to restore foot issues like toe pain, finger pain, heel pain, and nail health. Companies are concentrated on innovative product packaging to surge the usability of foot care products. In order to see the ever-changing requirement of customers, enterprises are directed on R&D activities so as to introduce a new product line in the market of foot care products. These corporations are further capitalizing on packing and advertising activities to gain more visibility among consumers.The global foot care products market has upheld a persistent growth rate. There is a growing requirement for foot care products that are helpful in maintaining better aesthetics and hygiene. Fast fluctuating lifestyle and altering fashion have augmented the skin exposure of feet, therefore leading to increasing demands for foot care products. These products have expanded more popular especially among women owing to the growing trend of open-toe shoes and sandals. Currently, consumers are probing for foot cleansing lotions, creams, repair ointments, and sloughing scrub which can show instant results. Mature baby boomers, a surge in the number of diabetic patients, and bacterial infections are the key factors that are boosting the growth of the global foot care products market. In addition to it, the rise in awareness, personal hygiene & fashion trends is some of the common trends followed in society. For instance, the pedicure is gradually adopted by people. Several foot care devices, gels, creams, tools, and medicines are widely used by podiatry professionals, pedicure centers, and diagnostic centers.Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Medical, Sports & Athletics and Personal Comfort. Based on Products, the market is segmented into Foot Creams, Foot Cleansing Lotions, Slough Scrub Products, Foot Repair Ointment and Other Products. Based on Distribution Channels, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Market, Drug stores & Pharmacies Market, Online Stores Market and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson, Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Blistex, Inc., HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC), Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.), PediFix, Inc., Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc., Aetna Felt Corporation (Aetna Foot Products) and Miracle of Aloe. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Application1.4.2 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Product1.4.3 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel1.4.4 Global Foot Care Products Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market composition and scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Foot Care Products Market by Applications3.1 Global Medical Market by Region3.2 Global Sports & Athletics Market by Region3.3 Global Personal Comfort Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Foot Care Products Market by Products4.1 Global Foot Creams Market by Region4.2 Global Foot Cleansing Lotions Market by Region4.3 Global Slough Scrub Products Market by Region4.4 Global Foot Repair Ointment Market by Region4.5 Global Other Products Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Foot Care Products Market by Distribution Channels5.1 Global Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Market by Region5.2 Global Drug stores & Pharmacies Market by Region5.3 Global Online Stores Market by Region5.4 Global Others Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Foot Care Products Market by Region6.1 North America Foot Care Products Market6.2 Europe Foot Care Products Market6.3 Asia Pacific Foot Care Products Market6.4 LAMEA Foot Care Products Market Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Johnson and Johnson7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses7.2 Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Analysis7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.3.4 Research & Development Expense7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.3.5.1 Approvals:7.4 Blistex, Inc.7.4.1 Company Overview7.5 HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC)7.5.1 Company Overview7.6 Coty, Inc. (JAB Cosmetics B.V.)7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Financial Analysis7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.6.4 Research & Development Expense7.7 PediFix, Inc.7.7.1 Company Overview7.8 Alva-Amco Pharmacal, Inc.7.8.1 Company Overview7.9 Aetna Felt Corporation (Aetna Foot Products)7.9.1 Company Overview7.10. Miracle Of Aloe7.10.1 Company OverviewFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzagxg

