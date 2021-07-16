Worldwide Food Enzymes Industry To 2026 - Featuring DowDuPont, Amway And BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food enzymes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Food enzymes are biocatalysts that are used to break down nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats and vitamins, into simpler forms. Enzymes such as protease, amylase and lipase are also used for preservation, coagulation and tenderization of beverages, bakery and dairy products. They aid in improving the flavor, texture and fragrance of the products and are primarily manufactured using plants, animals and microbes such as yeast through the process of fermentation. These sources are considered to enhance the nutritive value of the food and produce desirable aromas in various edible products.The thriving food processing industry, along with growing consumer awareness for nutritional products, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing demand for nutrient-rich and high-quality food and beverages. Also, shifting dietary preferences of consumer toward natural, organic and chemical-free food has alleviated the adoption of food enzymes. Furthermore, the rising demand for frozen and processed food products is also favoring the market growth. Consumers are increasingly opting for on-the-go and convenience food products owing to their changing lifestyles and busy schedules. Additionally, increasing beverage consumption, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, has enhanced the usage of food enzymes in the beverage industry. Various food enzymes are used for the extraction of fruit and vegetable juices. In the wine industry, they are utilized for the process of clarification and filtration and increasing juice yield. Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities for waste reduction and enhancing food security and safety are further catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global food enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being DowDuPont, Amway, BASF, DSM, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Kerry Group, Biocatalysts, Puratos Group, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Sequence Biotech, Amano Enzyme, Aum Enzymes, Bioseutica, Dyadic International Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food enzymes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global food enzymes industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food enzymes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food enzymes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food enzymes industry?

What is the structure of the global food enzymes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food enzymes industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Food Enzymes Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Source5.6 Market Breakup by Formulation5.7 Market Breakup by Application5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Carbohydrase6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Amylase6.1.2.2 Cellulase6.1.2.3 Lactase6.1.2.4 Pectinase6.1.2.5 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Protease6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Lipase6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Source7.1 Microorganisms7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Plants7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Animals7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Formulation8.1 Powder8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Liquid8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Beverages9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Processed Foods9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Dairy Products9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Bakery Products9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Confectionery Products9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Others9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 DowDuPont15.3.2 Amway15.3.3 BASF15.3.4 DSM15.3.5 Novozymes15.3.6 Chr. Hansen15.3.7 Kerry Group15.3.8 Biocatalysts15.3.9 Puratos Group 15.3.10 Advanced Enzyme Tech 15.3.11 Sequence Biotech 15.3.12 Amano Enzyme 15.3.13 Aum Enzymes 15.3.14 Bioseutica 15.3.15 Dyadic International Inc.

