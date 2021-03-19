Worldwide Food And Beverages Coding And Marking Equipment Industry To 2026 - Players Include Danaher, Domino And Hitachi Among Others

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market reached a value of US$ 1.91 Billion in 2020. In the food and beverage industry, coding and marking equipment are used for providing product-specific information. Common marking and coding formats include barcodes, QR codes and 2D codes, and include information about the product's price, manufacturing date, batch number, expiry date, shelf life, ingredients and industry certifications. Marking and coding can help in improving supply chain traceability and visibility of products. They also assist in building and maintaining brand image by assuring consumers of the authenticity and freshness of a product. Nowadays, vendors are utilizing marking and coding for tracking consumer habits and creating tailored marketing programs. Global F&B Coding and Marking Equipment Market Drivers:In recent years, the increasing number of counterfeit products has encouraged the governments of various nations to implement stringent regulations mandating F&B manufacturers to print detailed product information on the packaging. These regulations have created a positive impact on the demand for up-to-date coding and marking equipment in the industry. Moreover, a rise in health and safety concerns has encouraged consumers to look for products with regulatory certificates and traceability tags. Apart from this, the global F&B coding and marking equipment market has witnessed a series of technological advancements which have maximized efficiency and flexibility. For instance, manufacturers are introducing printers that recycle any unused ink to reduce waste and production costs. They are also developing equipment with lower replacement requirements to reduce downtime. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Danaher

Domino

Hitachi

Diagraph

ID Technology

Superior Case Coding

Universal Labeling

SATO America

Durable Technologies

Jantech Marking Equipment

Brother Industries

Dover

Illinois Tool Works

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment industry?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?

What is the structure of the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food and beverage coding and marking equipment market?

How are food and beverage coding and marking equipment manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Technology5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Primary Packaging Coding6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Secondary Packaging Coding6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology7.1 Continuous Inkjet7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Laser7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Thermal Transfer Overprinting7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Print and Apply Labeling Machine7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Piezoelectric Inkjet7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Valve Inkjet7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Thermal Inkjet7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Food Industry8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Beverage Industry8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Europe9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Value Chain Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Research and Development11.3 Raw Material Procurement11.4 Manufacturing11.5 Marketing11.6 Distribution11.7 End-Use 12 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Global Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Danaher14.3.2 Domino14.3.3 Hitachi14.3.4 Diagraph14.3.5 ID Technology14.3.6 Superior Case Coding14.3.7 Universal Labeling14.3.8 SATO America14.3.9 Durable Technologies 14.3.10 Jantech Marking Equipment 14.3.11 Brother Industries 14.3.12 Dover 14.3.13 Illinois Tool Works

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yyxg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-food-and-beverages-coding-and-marking-equipment-industry-to-2026---players-include-danaher-domino-and-hitachi-among-others-301251013.html

SOURCE Research and Markets