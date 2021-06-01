Worldwide Flow Cytometry Industry To 2026 - Featuring Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories And Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market Based on Technology, Product and Service, Application, End-User, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flow Cytometry Market is projected to grow at the rate of 8.7% CAGR by 2026. Flow cytometry is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology that calculates and analyzes various physical features of cells or particles present in a fluid when passed through a laser beam. Flow cytometry has several benefits over conventional analytical techniques such as ELISA, including its capability to provide accurate results within less time at about similar prices.

The key factors propelling the flow cytometry market include the emergence and commercial application of advanced technologies in flow cytometry and the increase in the adoption of flow cytometry in stem cell research and clinical research. Apart from that, the inadequate purchasing power of end-users in emerging countries and high product costs are the factors to impede the growth of the flow cytometry market. Flow Cytometry Market based on Technology

Cell-based Flow Cytometry

Bead-based Flow Cytometry

Flow Cytometry Market based on Product and Service

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software

Accessories

Flow Cytometry Market based on Application

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Industrial Applications

Flow Cytometry Market based on End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Commercial organizations

Flow Cytometry Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The cell-based flow cytometry technology leads the overall market to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing demand for early diagnosis and increasing consciousness regarding the advantages of cell-based flow cytometry are the factors contributing to its dominance. Moreover, technology has enormous applications in many research domains. The cell-based flow cytometry technology is mainly used in drug discovery for the physiological significance of the results.In the market for products & services, the reagents & consumables segment has the most significant market share. This is due to the high penetration along with the benefits such as precise outcomes and user-friendly. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies and their detection capability also boost the demand for the products and services.As per the application segmentation, the research segment has held a significant share in the market. This segment's major share is attributed to the rising number of research and development activities concerning cancer and other diseases. This technology is mostly used in pharmaceutical research and also has application in various researches.The commercial organization segment has acquired the maximum share in the market due to the vast application of this technology in various verticals. The emergence of several probes and reagents for particular applications in diagnostics and drug discovery is predicted to generate numerous growth opportunities for the segment by serving the users in research and small peripheral laboratories. North America has occupied the highest share in the flow cytometry market. This is due to the early adoption of advanced technology, high investments in research and developments, and widespread flow cytometry application in diagnostic activities.High precision of measurement performance by using flow cytometers and the related valuable outcomes accelerates the global demand for flow cytometers among clinicians, drug developers, and food safety technicians. Moreover, higher sensitivity, easy-to-use analysis, and quick outcomes associated with flow cytometry will also likely drive the flow cytometers' global market growth soon.Some of the major players of the flow cytometry market are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Luminex Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Merck KGaA, Sony Biotechnology and Inc. and BioMerieux S.A.Hence, flow cytometry is deemed to be a perfect tool for research and potential clinical use. With such exclusive usage of flow cytometry for efficient diagnosis and early discovery of diseases, stem cell research is propelling the flow cytometry market's growth.

This study defines, elucidates, and analyzes the overall flow cytometry market competition and the key market competitors' SWOT analysis.

This study also describes and predicts the market by covering all the segmentations, including geographical analysis.

This study will help analyze the worldwide market trends, opportunities for the market players, the challenges faced by the market players, and the market's geographical penetration across the world.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Overview4.2. Market Segmentation4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Technology: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Cell-based Flow Cytometry5.3. Bead-based Flow Cytometry 6. PRODUCT & SERVICE: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Reagents & Consumables6.3. Instruments6.4. Services6.5. Software6.6. Accessories 7. Application: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Research Applications7.3. Clinical Applications7.4. Industrial Applications 8. END-USER: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. Academic & Research Institutes8.3. Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories8.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies8.5. Commercial organizations 9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia Pacific9.5. Rest of the World 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis10.2. Market Developments10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships10.2.2. Product Launches and execution 11. Vendor Profiles11.1. Beckman Coulter, Inc.11.1.1. Overview11.1.2. Financial Overview11.1.3. Product END-USERs11.1.4. Developments11.1.5. Business Strategy11.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.11.2.1. Overview11.2.2. Financial Overview11.2.3. Product END-USERs11.2.4. Developments11.2.5. Business Strategy11.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company11.3.1. Overview11.3.2. Financial Overview11.3.3. Product END-USERs11.3.4. Developments11.3.5. Business Strategy11.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.11.4.1. Overview11.4.2. Financial Overview11.4.3. Product END-USERs11.4.4. Developments11.4.5. Business Strategy11.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.11.5.1. Overview11.5.2. Financial Overview11.5.3. Product END-USERs11.5.4. Developments11.5.5. Business Strategy11.6. Sysmex Partec GmbH11.6.1. Overview11.6.2. Financial Overview11.6.3. Product END-USERs11.6.4. Developments11.6.5. Business Strategy11.7. Luminex Corporation11.7.1. Overview11.7.2. Financial Overview11.7.3. Product END-USERs11.7.4. Developments11.7.5. Business Strategy11.8. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH11.8.1. Overview11.8.2. Financial Overview11.8.3. Product END-USERs11.8.4. Developments11.8.5. Business Strategy11.9. Merck KGaA11.9.1. Overview11.9.2. Financial Overview11.9.3. Product END-USERs11.9.4. Developments11.9.5. Business Strategy11.10. Sony Biotechnology and Inc.11.10.1. Overview11.10.2. Financial Overview11.10.3. Product END-USERs11.10.4. Developments11.10.5. Business Strategy 12. Companies to Watch12.1. BioMerieux S.A.12.1.1. Overview12.1.2. Products & Services12.1.3. Business Strategy 13. Analyst Opinion 14. AnnexureFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scdmbd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-flow-cytometry-industry-to-2026---featuring-beckman-coulter-bio-rad-laboratories-and-thermo-fisher-scientific-among-others-301302945.html

SOURCE Research and Markets