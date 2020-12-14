Worldwide Flight Services Deploys Descartes' Bluetooth Tracking Technology For Real-time Visibility Of Premium Products And Improved ULD Utilization

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), one of the world's largest air cargo handlers, is offering its airline customers enhanced real-time shipment visibility and cost-efficient unit load device (ULD) asset management solutions by deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)™ readers across its global cargo operations.

Already live at WFS' airport locations in Paris, London, Brussels, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York and Houston, the Descartes readers will be introduced at other international stations in the company's network, spanning 175 major airports in 22 countries, to track cargo, parcels and mail shipments in-line with customer demand.

"In today's challenging market conditions, it's more important than ever to implement new technologies that support the efficiency of our worldwide operations and give our customers greater visibility of their cargo and assets to either generate new revenue opportunities or achieve business efficiencies," said John Batten, Executive Vice President Cargo - EMEA at WFS. "Descartes' Bluetooth readers automate the tracking of freight shipments and offer real-time status reports such as precise temperature, movement, shock, light and humidity. This is especially important for high-value and temperature-controlled types of cargo, which provide premium revenue for our customers."

Designed to help deliver end-to-end visibility across entire air cargo supply chains, the Descartes readers capture the movement of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container or pallet that has either Descartes or third-party BLE tags attached. Shipment status can be tracked in real-time, whether cargo is in the air or on the ground. The solution also improves ULD asset management by identifying the location of containers, which helps to optimize ULD inventory and reduce the costs associated with misplaced equipment or the requirement to lease additional ULDs.

"We're pleased to help WFS enhance the value of its cargo services offering and the global reach of BLE-enabled tracking locations," said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Network at Descartes. "With greater transparency into the location and condition of ULDs and ground handling equipment through innovations in IoT and network technology, Descartes is helping the air cargo community deliver end-to-end shipment visibility and more secure and efficient air cargo logistics operations."

