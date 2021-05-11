Worldwide Flash Memory Card Industry To 2026 - Players Include SanDisk, Corsair And Kingston Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flash Memory Card Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flash memory card market reached a value of US$ 7.8 Billion in 2020. Flash memory card, also known as a storage card, refers to a storage device which uses nonvolatile semiconductor memory for the storage of data like pictures, audio, videos, documents and texts in mobile computing devices. These cards have higher-density storage capacities, require less power and can be used with several devices. Additionally, flash memory cards allow swift access and are less prone to mechanical damage. Due to their light weight and compact size, flash memory cards have become a preferred choice among consumers across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global flash memory card market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Global Flash Memory Card Market Drivers

The increasing penetration of the internet has resulted in escalating adoption of smartphones across the globe. This, along with the popularity of social media, is providing a positive thrust to the global flash memory card market.The data transfer rates for reading and writing flash memory cards is much higher when compared to traditional storage media. In addition to this, these cards are compatible with most devices and do not require any external programming. The convenience offered by these cards has facilitated their adoption among consumers.An increase in the sales of digital cameras such as DSLRs, coupled with the growing demand for high-resolution images with near-perfect color reproduction, is accelerating the consumption of storage devices such as flash memory cards worldwide.Rapid urbanization, inflating expendable incomes, improving standards of living and technological advancements across the globe are some of the other factors which have contributed to the growth of the global flash memory card market. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, G.SKILL International Enterprise, Mushkin, Kingston, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Transcend Information, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flash memory card market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flash memory card industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flash memory card industry?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global flash memory card market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flash memory card market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flash memory card market?

What is the structure of the global flash memory card market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flash memory card market?

How are flash memory cards manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Flash Memory Card Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel 5.6 Market Breakup by Application 5.7 Market Breakup by Region 5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 SD 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Memory Sticks 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 MMC 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Compact Flash 6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Picture Card 6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Smart Media 6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Offline 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Online 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Smart Devices 8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Cameras and Camcorders 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others 8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific 9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe 9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America 9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview 10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses 10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis11.1 Overview 11.2 Research and Development 11.3 Manufacturing 11.4 Marketing 11.5 Distribution 11.6 Exports 11.7 End-User 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview 12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Flash Memory Card Manufacturing Process14.1 Product Overview14.2 Raw Material Requirements14.3 Manufacturing Process14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 SanDisk 15.3.2 IMEC 15.3.3 Corsair 15.3.4 G.SKILL International Enterprise 15.3.5 Mushkin 15.3.6 Kingston 15.3.7 Samsung 15.3.8 SK Hynix 15.3.9 Toshiba 15.3.10 Transcend Information

