Worldwide Fish Oil Industry To 2027 - Featuring Omega Protein, FMC & Copeinca Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fish Oil Market by Species and Aquaculture, Animal Nutrition & Pet Food, Pharmaceuticals, Supplements & Functional Food and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fish oil market size was valued at $1,905.77 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $ 2,844.12 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.79% from 2021 to 2027. Fish oil is derived from the tissues of oily fish that contain omega 3 fatty acids, such as eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acids (DHA). Omega-3 fatty acids are largely used in the segments of aquaculture, animal nutrition & pet feed, supplements & functional food and pharmaceuticals etc. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acid also helps in improving the cardiovascular system and also plays a major role in proper functioning of the nervous system. The growing awareness among the medical professionals and public about the importance of omega-3 fatty acids has led to significant increase in fish oil consumption. Therefore, the companies are now expanding their nutraceutical product line with the addition of concentrated EPA and DHA. The rising demand of EPA and DHA in human nutrition has made a notable impact on the global fish oil market.Moreover, increase in technology development has ensured that aquaculture remains sustainable and has minimal environmental impacts. In addition, developments like on-land recirculating aquaculture systems, aquaponic systems, offshore systems and the use of information technology has boosted the aquaculture industry globally. Hence, surge in technology level in aquaculture industry is the major factor driving the fish oil market in terms of value sales. However, the rising volume of fish oil consumption in human nutrition creates a supply threat for aquaculture feed. Moreover, due to adverse environmental factors and regulatory impositions on fishing, the companies are unable to fulfill the demand-supply gap. The rising demands and lack of supply are primarily responsible for increasing costs of fish oil. Moreover, the fish oil price rise is largely affected due to price fluctuations and market penetration of substitute products, such as vegetable proteins and other animals, as well as vegetable oils. Thus, continuous price fluctuations in the fish oil industry are anticipated to hamper the growth of the fish oil market.The fish oil market is segmented into species, application and region. By species, the market is categorized into anchovy, mackerel, sardines, cod, herring, menhaden and others. By application, it is bifurcated into aquaculture, animal nutrition & pet food, pharmaceuticals, supplements & functional food and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Belgium and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).The key players operating in the fish oil industry include Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Copeinca AS, Corpesca SA, Colpex International, TripleNine Group A/S, FF Skagen A/S, Pesquera Diamante S.A., Marvesa Holding N.V. and Pesquera Exalmar. Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the footwear market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segment1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors2.1.2. Top Impacting Factors of Fish Oil Market Are Elaborated Below:2.1.2.1. Rising Demand from Aquaculture Industry2.1.2.2. Increasing Health Awareness Among Consumers2.1.2.3. Adverse Climatic Conditions Lowering the Production2.1.2.4. Demand-Supply Gap of Human and Animal Nutrition Segment2.1.2.5. Quota Restriction and Stringent Government Regulation2.1.2.6. Increasing Ageing Population2.1.3. Top Investment Pockets2.1. Value Chain Analysis2.2. CXO Perspective Chapter 3. Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Significant Growth of Aquaculture Industry3.3.1.2. Increasing Health Awareness3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. Adverse Climatic Condition3.3.2.2. Demand-Supply Gap3.3.2.3. Stringent Government Regulation3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Rapid Ageing Population Connectivity3.3.3.2. Production from By-Product Chapter 4. Global Fish Oil Market, by Species4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Anchovy4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Mackerel4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Sardines4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country4.5. Cod4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country4.6. Herring4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast4.6.3. Market Analysis by Country4.7. Menhaden4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast4.7.3. Market Analysis by Country4.8. Others4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast4.8.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5. Global Fish Oil Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Aquaculture5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Animal Nutrition & Pet Food5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country5.4. Pharmaceuticals5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country5.5. Supplements & Functional Food5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast5.5.4. Market Analysis by Country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast5.6.4. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6. Fish Oil Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7. Competition Landscape7.1. Top Player Positioning7.2. Top Winning Strategies7.3. Product Mapping7.4. Competitive Dashboard7.5. Competitive Heatmap7.6. Key Developments7.6.1. Agreement7.6.2. Acquisition7.6.3. Product Launch Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Omega Protein Corporation8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executives8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Operating Business Segments8.1.5. Product Portfolio8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.1.7. Swot Analysis8.2. Fmc Corporation8.3. Copeinca As8.4. Corpesca S. A.8.5. Colpex International8.6. Triplenine Group A/S8.7. Ff Skagen A/S8.8. Pesquera Diamante S. A.8.9. Marvesa Holding N. V.8.10. Pesquera ExalmarFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ua06ty

