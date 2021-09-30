Worldwide Finance Cloud Industry To 2030 - Rise In Cloud Adoption In Developing Regions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finance Cloud Market by Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Model and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finance cloud helps businesses with an ecosystem of connected tools to manage accounts, process payments, handle payroll, create financial reports, and manage budgets. Moreover, increase in maturity of cloud solutions and proven track record on security is boosting the adoption of cloud in the financial sector. In addition, a cloud system helps in eliminating large & upfront capital expenditure for computer hardware & software and accounting application software licenses.Cloud enhances financial performances, helps reducing capital expenditure, and improves operational efficiency. Thus, multiple benefits associated with cloud significantly contribute toward the growth of the global finance cloud market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud among financial companies and rapid adoption of cloud in SMEs are major factors that drive the market growth. However, higher investment & maintenance costs and concerns associated with data security & protection are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, with an increasing demand for security of data, financial companies are investing heavily in technologies and incorporating cloud in their existing business model, which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the finance cloud market in the upcoming years.The finance cloud market is segmented into component, enterprise size, deployment model, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. The solutions segment is further segmented into financial forecasting, financial reporting & analysis, security, governance, risk & compliance, and others. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Depending on deployment model, it is segregated into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The applications covered in the study include revenue management, business intelligence, asset management, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the finance cloud market such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Acumatica, Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, Unit4, and Sage Group Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the finance cloud industry. Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global finance cloud market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global finance cloud market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global finance cloud market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping global finance cloud market3.3. Case studies3.3.1. Case study 013.3.2. Case study 023.4. Impact of government regulations on the global finance cloud market3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rapid adoption of cloud in SMEs3.5.1.2. Rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes3.5.1.3. Surge in demand for cloud among financial companies3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Concerns associated with data security & protection3.5.2.2. Higher investment & maintenance costs3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Rise in cloud adoption in developing regions3.5.3.2. Technological advancement in cloud3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on finance cloud market3.6.1. Impact on finance cloud market size3.6.2. Change in organizations/firms' trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-193.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by finance cloud providers3.6.4. Economic impact on finance cloud providers3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for finance cloud providers CHAPTER 4: FINANCE CLOUD MARKET, BY COMPONENT4.1. Overview4.2. Solution4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.2.4. Finance cloud solutions market, by application4.2.4.1. Financial forecasting4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.2. Financial reporting & analysis4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.3. Security4.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.3.2. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.4. Governance, risk, & compliance (eGRC)4.2.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.4.2. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.4.2.1. Finance eGRC Solutions Market, by application4.2.4.4.2.2. Policy management4.2.4.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.4.2.4. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.4.2.5. Compliance management4.2.4.4.2.6. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.4.2.7. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.4.2.8. Audit management4.2.4.4.2.9. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.4.2.10. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.4.2.11. Incident & risk management4.2.4.4.2.12. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.4.2.13. Market analysis, by country4.2.4.4.2.14. Others4.2.4. 4.2.15. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.4.2.16. Market analysis, by country'4.2.4.5. Others4.2.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.4.5.2. Market analysis, by country4.3. Service4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: FINANCE CLOUD MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL5.1. Overview5.2. Private5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Public5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Hybrid5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: FINANCE CLOUD MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE6.1. Overview6.2. Large enterprises6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Small & medium enterprises (SMEs)6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: FINANCE CLOUD MARKET, BY APPLICATION7.1. Overview7.2. Revenue management7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Business intelligence7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. Asset management7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country7.5. Customer relationship management7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.3. Market analysis, by country7.6. Enterprise resource planning7.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.6.3. Market analysis, by country7.7. Others7.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: FINANCE CLOUD MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Market player positioning, 20209.2. Competitive dashboard9.2.1. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Company snapshot10.1.3. Operating business segments10.1.4. Product portfolio10.1.5. Business performance10.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.2. ACUMATICA, INC.10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Company snapshot10.2.3. Product portfolio10.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments10.3. ARYAKA NETWORKS,INC.10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Company snapshot10.3.3. Product portfolio10.4. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Company snapshot10.4.3. Operating business segments10.4.4. Product portfolio10.4.5. Business performance10.5. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Company snapshot10.5.3. Operating business segments10.5.4. Product portfolio10.5.5. Business performance10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.6. MICROSOFT10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Company snapshot10.6.3. Operating business segments10.6.4. Product portfolio10.6.5. Business performance10.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.7. ORACLE10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Company snapshot10.7.3. Operating business segments10.7.4. Product portfolio10.7.5. Business performance10.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. SAP SE10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Company snapshot10.8.3. Operating business segments10.8.4. Product portfolio10.8.5. Business performance10.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. UNIT410.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Company snapshot10.9.3. Product portfolio10.10. SAGE GROUP PLC.10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Company snapshot10.10.3. Product portfolio10.10.4. Business performance

