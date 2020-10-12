Worldwide Fiberglass Industry To 2025 - Featuring China Jushi, Owens Corning & Taishan Fiberglass Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fiberglass Market by Glass Type (e-Glass, ECR-Glass, H-Glass, S-Glass, AR-Glass), Resin Type, Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct & Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand), Application (Composites, Insulation) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fiberglass market is estimated to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2020 to USD 14.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Factors such as extensive use of fiberglass in the construction & infrastructure industry and the increased use of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry are driving the growth of fiberglass market. Factors such as, cost-efficiency, corrosion-resistance, and lightweight, as well as wide-ranging applications of e-glass, makes it preferable wind energy, marine, and electrical & electronics industries. Thermoset resins are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by resin type in terms of value during the forecast period By resin type, thermoset resins are estimated to be the largest segment in fiberglass market during 2020-2025. Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, abrasives, high temperature, and heat, flexibility, excellent adhesion, and high strength, as well as the availability of thermoset resins in various types are increasing the demand for thermoset resins. These properties are estimated to drive the growth of thermoset resins segment in the fiberglass market during the forecast period. Chopped strand segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR in the fiberglass market By product type, chopped strand segment is projected to record the highest growth in terms of both value and volume during 2020-2025. Chopped strands are fiberglass strands that are used to provide reinforcement to thermoplastic and thermoset composites. The rise in automobile production in Asia Pacific and Europe has contributed to the growing demand for chopped strands. These factors are driving the demand for chopped strand in fiberglass market. Composites segment are estimated to lead the fiberglass market, by application during the forecast period By application, the composites segment is projected to lead the global fiberglass market during 2020-2025. The increasing demand for GFRP composites is supported by its low-cost, lightweight and corrosion resistance properties, high strength, and easy availability. These factors are expected to enhance the demand demand for FRP composites in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy industries. Asia-Pacific fiberglass market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fiberglass during the forecast period. Growing demand for fiberglass is primarily driven by the increasing focus on emission control policies and the growing demand for ecofriendly products have led to technological advancements in the field of composites. The replacement of traditional materials, such as steel and aluminum, with fiberglass is contributing to the growth of the fiberglass market in Asia-Pacific. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fiberglass Market4.2 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type4.3 Fiberglass Market, by Application4.4 Fiberglass Market, by Region4.5 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Market, by Country & Product Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Evolution5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Extensive Use of Fiberglass in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry5.3.1.2 Increased Use of Fiberglass Composites in the Automotive Industry5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Issues in the Glass Wool Recycling5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Wind Energy Capacity Installations5.3.3.2 Increasing Demand for Composite Materials from Construction & Infrastructure Industry in the Middle East & Africa5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Capital-Intensive Production and Complex Manufacturing Process of Fiberglass5.3.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruption due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Among End-use Industries5.4 Automotive Industry5.5 Aerospace Industry5.6 Construction & Infrastructure Industry5.7 Fiberglass: Adjacent & Related Markets 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.2.2 Threat of New Entrants6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.2.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors6.3 Patent Analysis 7 Fiberglass Market, by Glass Type7.1 Introduction7.2 e-Glass7.3 ECR-Glass7.4 H-Glass7.5 AR-Glass7.6 S-Glass7.7 Others 8 Fiberglass Market, by Resin Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Thermoset Resins8.2.1 Polyester8.2.2 Epoxy8.2.3 Polyurethane8.2.4 Vinyl Ester8.2.5 Phenolic8.3 Thermoplastic Resins 9 Fiberglass Market, by Product Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Glass Wool9.2.1 Glass Wool is Used as a Thermal Insulator in Residential Walls and Ceilings to Reduce Power Consumption9.3 Direct and Assembled Roving9.3.1 High Demand from Construction, Infrastructure, and Wind Energy to Drive Segment9.4 Yarn9.4.1 Rising Demand for Electronics and Construction to Drive Segment Growth9.5 Chopped Strand9.5.1 Rising Automobile Production in Asia-Pacific and Europe to Drive Demand9.6 Others 10 Fiberglass Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Composites10.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Composite Industry10.3 Construction & Infrastructure10.3.1 Weight, Tensile Strength, and Strength-to-Weight Ratio of Fiberglass Ideal for this Segment10.3.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction & Infrastructure10.3.2 Automotive10.3.2.1 Weight Reduction, Increased Processing Speed, and Low VOC Emissions Encourage Fiberglass Adoption10.3.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry10.3.3 Wind Energy10.3.3.1 High Tensile Strength of Fiberglass Composites is Driving Its Demand for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing10.3.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Wind Energy Industry10.3.4 Electronics10.3.4.1 High Thermal Resistance and Electrical Conductivity Properties of Fiberglass Increases Its Adoption in Electronics Application10.3.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronics Industry10.3.5 Aerospace10.3.5.1 S-Glass and E-Glass are the Most Widely Used Glass Types in Aerospace Applications10.3.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Industry10.3.6 Others10.3.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Other End-Use Industries10.4 Insulation10.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Insulation Segment10.4.2 Residential Construction10.4.2.1 The Residential Construction Segment Led Fiberglass Insulation Market in 2020 12410.4.3 Non-Residential Construction10.4.3.1 The Non-Residential Construction Segment Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Fiberglass Insulation Market in 201810.4.4 Industrial10.4.4.1 High Demand for Glass Wool Fiber to Manufacture Industrial Pipes, Power Plant Boilers, and Smoke Flues10.4.5 Others 11 Fiberglass Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 Asia-Pacific11.3 North America11.4 Europe11.5 Middle East & Africa11.6 South America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 201912.2.1 Visionary Leaders12.2.2 Innovators12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio12.4 Business Strategy Excellence12.5 Market Ranking of Key Players 13 Company Profiles13.1 China Jushi Co. Ltd.13.2 Owens Corning13.3 Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG)13.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)13.5 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.13.6 Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company13.7 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.13.8 Johns Manville Corp.13.9 PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.13.1 Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.13.11 Knauf Insulation13.12 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex13.13 Certainteed Corporation13.14 Saint-Gobain Adfors13.15 AGY Holding Corp.13.16 Other Companies13.16.1 Saint-Gobain Isover13.16.2 Soda Sanayii AS13.16.3 Saertex GmbH & Co. KG13.16.4 Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.13.16.5 KCC Corporation13.16.6 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co. Ltd.13.16.7 Fiberex Corporation13.16.8 BGF Industries, Inc.13.16.9 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd. (AFICO) 14 Appendix

