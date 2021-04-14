Worldwide Ferrite Magnet Powder Industry To 2026 - Featuring Ningbo Yunsheng, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet & JPMF Guangdong Among Others

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferrite Magnet Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferrite magnet powder market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Ferrite magnet powder is derived from ceramic magnets which have electrical insulation properties. Iron oxide red is used as an important raw material which plays an essential part in the manufacturing process of ferrite magnet powder. There are number of factors which are currently driving the market for ferrite magnet powder. The major factor which has contributed immensely to the growth of the market is the expanding industrial applications of ferrite magnetic powder. Some of the applications include medium and higher energy speaker rings, magnetic separators, toys, novelties, magnetic therapy, holding-magnet systems, automotive motors, NMR devices and coatings of magnetic recording tapes.This report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the ferrite magnet market and offers a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a ferrite magnet manufacturing plant. Ferrite magnets are cost-effective and can be used as an alternative to metallic magnets. These are slowly becoming popular among the manufacturers as they exhibit better resistance to demagnetization and excellent corrosion resistance. Ferrite permanent magnets exist in two forms - strontium ferrite magnets and barium ferrite magnets. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ferrite magnet powder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during 2021-2026The report has segmented the market on the basis of key regions. Some of the regions covered in the report include China, USA, Japan, India, etc. Amongst these, China represents the biggest producer and consumer of ferrite magnets, accounting for more than 60% of the total demand. Apart from this, the report has also provided an analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. Based on the findings of the report, the major ferrite magnets manufacturers are situated in China and Japan such as JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd, Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Hitachi Metals Ltd Daido Steel Co. Ltd and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the ferrite magnet industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have or plan to have any kind of stake in the ferrite magnet industry. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are the key success and risk factors in the ferrite magnets industry?

How has the ferrite magnets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ferrite magnets market?

What is the structure of the ferrite magnets industry and who are the key players?

What are the various unit operations involved in a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements and composition for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a ferrite magnet powder manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Permanent Magnet Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Trends5.2.1 Volume Trend5.2.2 Value Trend5.3 Price Trend5.4 Market Breakup by Region5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Forecast 6 Global Ferrite Magnet Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Trends6.2.1 Volume Trends6.2.2 Value Trends6.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Price Analysis6.4.1 Key Price Indicators6.4.2 Price Structure6.4.3 Price Trends6.5 Market Breakup by Region6.6 Market Breakup by End Use6.7 Market Forecast6.8 SWOT Analysis6.8.1 Overview6.8.2 Strengths6.8.3 Weaknesses6.8.4 Opportunities6.8.5 Threats6.9 Value Chain Analysis6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.10.1 Overview6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.10.4 Degree of Competition6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 Performance of Key Regions7.1 China7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Japan7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 USA7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 India7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End Use8.1 Electro-Acoustic Production Products8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Electronics Industry8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Power Play Tools8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Car Line Industry8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Calculating Machines8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Key Players 10 Ferrite Magnet Powder Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Layout11.4 Plant Machinery11.5 Machinery Pictures11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.12 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain13.4 Taxation and Depreciation13.5 Income Projections13.6 Expenditure Projections13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Player Profiles14.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.14.2 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group14.3 JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd.14.4 Ninggang Permanent Magnet Materials Co. Ltd.14.5 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

