Worldwide Feminine Protection Industry To 2025 - Players Include Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care And Unicharm

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Feminine Protection Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the global feminine protection market, with a detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by region. The report also provides an analysis of the global feminine protection market of the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Latin America regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global feminine protection market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care Co., Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global feminine protection market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Regional Coverage

The US

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Feminine hygiene considered some special areas for personal hygiene. Maintaining appropriate hygiene for the intimate area is one of the significant factors in female reproductive health, sexual health and quality of life. Feminine hygiene can further be categorized into Feminine Protection and Intimate Care.

Feminine protection includes hygiene absorbent products which are engineered to absorb and retain menstrual blood or others emanating from the vagina without causing any leakage. The feminine protection segment can be classified into three major categories - sanitary pads, tampons and Pantyliner.

Intimate care is separate from the regular hygiene routine, which includes the proper cleaning of the intimate area without upsetting the pH balance and therefore helps to avoid vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV). The major types of intimate care products are douches, intimate wash and sprays, and feminine wipes.

The global feminine protection market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). The global feminine protection market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing global female population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, growth in e-commerce, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Feminine Hygiene: An Overview2.2 Feminine Protection: An Overview2.2.1 Sanitary Pads/Sanitary Towels2.2.2 Tampons2.2.3 Pantyliner2.3 Intimate Care: An Overview2.3.1 Douches2.3.2 Intimate Wash And Sprays2.3.3 Feminine Wipes2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages Of Feminine Protection Products

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Value3.1.2 Global Feminine Protection Market by Penetration3.1.3 Global Feminine Protection Market by Region ( China, the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Rest of the World)3.1.4 Global Sanitary Pads Market by Region ( China, the US and Others)3.1.5 Global Organic Menstrual Pads Market by Growth Rate3.2 Global Feminine Protection Market: Product Analysis3.2.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Products (Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Panty Liner and Others)3.2.2 Global Sanitary Pad Market by Value3.2.3 Global Tampons Market by Value3.2.4 Global Pantyliner Market by Value

4. Regional Analysis4.1 The US Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis4.1.1 The US Feminine Protection Market by Value4.1.2 The US Feminine Protection Market by Volume4.1.3 The US Feminine Protection Market by Per Capita Spending4.2 Europe Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Western Europe Feminine Protection Market by Value4.2.2 Eastern Europe Feminine Protection Market by Value4.2.3 Europe Feminine Protection Market by Volume4.2.4 Europe Feminine Protection Market by Average Revenue Per Capita4.3 China Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis4.3.1 China Feminine Protection Market by Value4.3.2 China Sanitary Protection Market by Consumption4.3.3 China Feminine Protection Market by Average Monthly Usage4.3.4 China Feminine Protection Market by Per Capita Spending4.3.5 China Feminine Sanitary Product by Y-O-Y Growth Rate4.4 Latin America Feminine Protection Market: An Analysis4.4.1 Latin America Feminine Protection Market by Value

5. Competitive Landscape5.1 Global Feminine Protection Market by Players5.1.1 Global Feminine Protection Market Share by Player5.1.2 Global Feminine Protection Market Players Comparison5.2 China Feminine Protection Market: Player Analysis5.2.1 China Feminine Protection Market Share by Players5.2.2 China Sanitary Pads Market Share by Players5.3 China Feminine Protection Market Players by Product Segments

6. Company Profile6.1 Procter & Gamble (P&G)6.1.1 Business Overview6.1.2 Financial Overview6.1.3 Business Strategy6.2 Edgewell Personal Care Co.6.2.1 Business Overview6.2.3 Financial Overview6.2.3 Business Strategy6.3 Unicharm Corporation6.3.1 Business Overview6.3.2 Financial Overview6.3.3 Business Strategy6.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation6.4.1 Business Overview6.4.2 Financial Overview6.4.3 Business Strategy

