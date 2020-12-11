Worldwide Feminine Hygiene Products Industry To 2025 - Players Include Kao, Daio Paper & Ontex

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The feminine hygiene products market is projected to reach USD 27,737 million by 2025 from USD 20,963 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Increasing the female population, rising disposable income of females, and women empowerment across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. The reusable nature segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on nature, the reusable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Menstrual cups are considered under the reusable segment. Menstrual cups are widely used, especially in Western countries, due to their reusability. They are also durable and can last for approximately ten years. The use of reusable feminine hygiene products helps reducing waste created by the plastic, non-recyclable, and non-biodegradable materials present in disposable pads and tampons. Hence, they are considered eco-friendly products. The growth of the reusable segment can be attributed to the advantages of menstrual cups such as durability, low-cost, safety, and eco-friendliness over sanitary pads and tampons. The sanitary napkins type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on type, the sanitary napkins segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A sanitary napkin is a type of feminine hygiene product that is worn externally, unlike tampons and menstrual cups, which are worn inside the vagina. Most women in developing countries such as India, South Africa, China, Thailand, Indonesia, among others are reluctant to use internal use feminine hygiene products such as menstrual cups and tampons and prefer sanitary napkins instead. This is a major factor driving the growth of sanitary napkins during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market from 2020 to 2025. The high growth can be attributed to the increase in government initiatives toward period poverty and menstrual hygiene management along with rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. According to the World Economic Forum, 2019, one-third of the total number of girls in South Asia miss school during their periods, often because they lack access to menstrual health products and receive little or no education about menstruation before reaching puberty. The local governments are making various efforts to tackle this issue. For instance, the government of India reduced GST on menstrual hygiene products from 12% to 0% in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Overview of the Feminine Hygiene Products Market4.2 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Region4.3 Asia-Pacific Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Type and Country4.4 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Major Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Increasing Female Population & Rapid Urbanization5.1.1.2 Rising Female Literacy and Awareness of Menstrual Health & Hygiene5.1.1.3 Rising Disposable Income of Females and Women Empowerment5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 Social Stigma Associated with Menstruation and Feminine Hygiene Products5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Developing Eco-Friendly Feminine Hygiene Products5.1.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Impact of Feminine Hygiene Products on the Environment5.1.4.2 Lack of Facilities for Menstrual Hygiene Management5.1.4.3 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry 6 Industry Trends6.1 Macroeconomic Indicators6.1.1 Female Literacy Rate6.1.2 Human Development Index (HDI)6.1.3 Urbanization6.1.4 Per Capita Income6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.1 Prominent Companies6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises6.3 Raw Material Analysis6.3.1 Superabsorbent Polymer (Sap)6.3.2 Polypropylene (Pp)6.3.3 Polyethylene (Pe)6.3.4 Medical Grade Silicone6.4 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis6.5 Regulatory Landscape6.6 COVID-19 Impact6.6.1 Introduction6.6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment6.6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment6.6.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Feminine Hygiene Products Market 7 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Supermarket & Hypermarket7.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Supermarket & Hypermarket7.3 E-Commerce7.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on E-Commerce7.4 Department Store7.5 Convenience Store7.6 Retail Pharmacies 8 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Nature8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Disposable8.1.2 Reusable 9 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Sanitary Napkins9.3 Tampons9.4 Panty Liners9.5 Menstrual Cups 10 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 Asia-Pacific10.3 North America10.4 Europe10.5 South America10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share Analysis11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market11.3.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market11.4 Key Market Developments 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 201912.1.1 Star12.1.2 Emerging Leaders12.1.3 Pervasive12.1.4 Participants12.2 Competitive Benchmarking12.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio12.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence12.3 Company Profiles12.3.1 Procter & Gamble12.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation12.3.3 Johnson & Johnson12.3.4 Unicharm Corporation12.3.5 Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)12.3.6 Kao Corporation12.3.7 Daio Paper Corporation12.3.8 Ontex12.3.9 Hengan International Group Company Ltd. 12.3.10 Premier Fmcg 12.3.11 Drylock Technologies 12.3.12 Natracare LLC 12.3.13 First Quality Enterprises, Inc. 12.3.14 Bingbing Paper Co. Ltd.12.4 SME Matrix, 201912.4.1 Star12.4.2 Emerging Companies12.4.3 Pervasive12.4.4 Emerging Leaders12.5 SME Profiles12.5.1 Diva International Inc.12.5.2 Premier Care Industries12.5.3 Lambi12.5.4 Hygienic Articles12.5.5 Tzmo Sa12.5.6 Tosama12.5.7 Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited12.5.8 the Keeper, Inc.12.5.9 Alyk, Inc 12.5.10 Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co. Ltd. 12.5.11 Cotton High Tech, S.L. (Cohitech) 12.5.12 Rael Inc 12.5.13 Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd. 12.5.14 Sterne 12.5.15 Meluna 13 Appendix

