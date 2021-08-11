Worldwide Fats And Oils Industry To 2030 - Players Include Wilmar International, Archer Daniels Midland And Bunge Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fats and Oils Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fats and oils market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global fats and oils market is expected to grow from $136.31 billion in 2020 to $146.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $200.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fats and oils? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fats And Oils market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fats and oils market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The fats and oils market section of the report gives context. It compares the fats and oils market with other segments of the syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, fats and oils indicators comparison.

Major companies in the fats and oils market include Wilmar International Limited; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Bunge Limited; Cargill and Ruchi Soya.The fats and oils market consists of sales of fats and oils by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce shortening and margarine from purchased fats and oils; refine and/or blend vegetable, oilseed, and tree nut oils from purchased oils; and blend purchased animal fats with purchased vegetable oils. The fats and oils market is segmented into fats and oils. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global fats and oils market, accounting for 62% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global fats and oils market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global fats and oils market.Manufacturers are increasingly offering avocado oil due to increase in demand from health-conscious customers. Avocado oil provides a lot of health benefits as it is a healthy fat and contains plenty of vitamins. Also, there is an increase in global avocado fruit production with five million metric ton, and annual production is expected to increase by nearly 200,000 metric tons. Mexico produces around 1.8 million metric tons of avocado fruit. This increase in fruit production is also expected to lead to increased demand.The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the fats and oils manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Food and beverage manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the fats and oils manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected result in low raw material costs for fats and oils manufacturing companies. For example, in 2019, the Indian government spent $873 million to subsidize the export of sugar as a result of overproduction of sugarcane, thereby reducing prices. Thus, overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will enable fats and oils manufacturing companies to increase their production and drive the market going forward. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Fats And Oils Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Fats And Oils Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Fats And Oils Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Fats And Oils Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Fats And Oils Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fats And Oils 9. Fats And Oils Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Fats And Oils Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Fats And Oils Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Fats And Oils Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Fats And Oils Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Fats And Oils Market Segmentation

12. Fats And Oils Market Metrics12.1. Fats And Oils Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global12.2. Per Capita Average Fats And Oils Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Fats And Oils Market

14. Western Europe Fats And Oils Market

15. Eastern Europe Fats And Oils Market

16. North America Fats And Oils Market

17. South America Fats And Oils Market

18. Middle East Fats And Oils Market

19. Africa Fats And Oils Market

20. Fats And Oils Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Competitive Market Overview20.2. Market Shares20.3. Company Profiles20.3.1. Wilmar International Limited20.3.1.1. Company Overview20.3.1.2. Products And Services20.3.1.3. Strategy20.3.1.4. Financial Performance20.3.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company20.3.2.1. Company Overview20.3.2.2. Products And Services20.3.2.3. Strategy20.3.2.4. Financial Performance20.3.3. Bunge Limited20.3.3.1. Company Overview20.3.3.2. Products And Services20.3.3.3. Strategy20.3.3.4. Financial Performance20.3.4. Cargill20.3.4.1. Company Overview20.3.4.2. Products And Services20.3.4.3. Strategy20.3.4.4. Financial Performance20.3.5. Ruchi Soya20.3.5.1. Company Overview20.3.5.2. Products And Services20.3.5.3. Strategy20.3.5.4. Financial Performance 21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fats And Oils Market 22. Market Background: Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market22.1. Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market Characteristics22.2. Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global22.3. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)22.4. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region22.5. Global Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion) 23. Recommendations 24. Appendix

