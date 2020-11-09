Worldwide Fats And Oils Industry To 2025 - Featuring Bunge, Cargill Incorporated & Conagra Brands Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fats and Oils Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fats and oils market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025. Fats and oil are esters of glycerol with three fatty acids, also known as triacylglycerols, and found naturally in both plants and animals. They form a vital part of a healthy diet as they are a rich source of essential fatty acids (EFAs) that provide energy, insulate organs and transport A, D, E and K vitamins through the blood. Consequently, they are employed in the food and beverages (F&B) industry extensively to enhance the flavor and texture of various food items. Besides this, they are also utilized in the production of animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biodiesel and oleochemicals.The increasing consumption of processed food products represents one of the key factors impelling the global fats and oils market growth. Apart from this, favorable government policies to support the utilization of biodiesel and minimize the environmental impact of fossil fuels is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing preference for oleochemicals over petrochemicals in the production of soaps, paints, detergents, varnishes and lubricants is also contributing to the market growth. At present, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the consumption of healthy edible oils and nutritional products, such as extra virgin olive oil, and nut butter and pastes, for boosting the immune system.However, due to lockdowns imposed by governments of numerous countries and temporary shutdowns of various manufacturing units, the production and distribution of these products have been affected, which is negatively impacting the market growth. The market is anticipated to grow again once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fats and oils market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Unilever, United Plantations Berhad and Wilmar International Limited. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fats and oils market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fats and oils market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fats and oils market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

