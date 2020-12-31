Worldwide Facial Injectables Industry To 2025 - By Product Type, Application Type, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facial injectables market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. facial injectables are administered on specific areas of the face to enhance the physical appearance of the skin. These injectables are generally made using collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite that help restore the elasticity of the skin. They are used to reduce wrinkles, augment lips, enhance shallow contours and raise depressed scars. Currently, facial injectables are gaining traction worldwide as they are safe, cost-effective and require minimal downtime.As collagen production and formation of fat under the skin decline with age, the skin becomes more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population and the desire to retain a young and healthy skin, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the rising trend of medical and cosmetic tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as excessive sun exposure leads to tissue breakdown of the skin, the demand for facial injectables is escalating among outgoing individuals.Furthermore, inflating disposable incomes, the rising influence of social media, and the growing number of professional practitioners and users willing to try organic and biodegradable materials are some of the other factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the key players are also offering customized facial injectables to provide a personalized experience to users, which, in turn, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global facial injectables market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allergan Plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bloomage BioTechnology, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma Pharma S.A., Integra LifeSciences, Ipsen (Mayroy SA), Medytox Inc., Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Sanofi, SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.), Suneva Medical Inc. and Bausch Health Companies Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global facial injectables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global facial injectables market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global facial injectables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.1 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Facial Injectables Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Collagen6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Hyaluronic Acid (HA)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Botulinum Toxin Type A6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application Type7.1 Aesthetics7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Therapeutics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Facial Line Correction8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Lip Augmentation8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Face Lift8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Acne Scar Treatment8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End User9.1 Hospitals9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Dermatology Clinics9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia-Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Allergan Plc15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Anika Therapeutics Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Bloomage BioTechnology15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Johnson & Johnson15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Galderma Pharma S.A.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Integra LifeSciences15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Ipsen (Mayroy SA)15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Medytox Inc.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Sanofi15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.12 SciVision Biotech Inc.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials 15.3.13 Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.14 Suneva Medical Inc.15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.15 Bausch Health Companies Inc15.3.15.1 Company Overview15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio15.3.15.3 Financials15.3.15.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2lpvr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-facial-injectables-industry-to-2025---by-product-type-application-type-application-end-user-and-region-301199659.html

SOURCE Research and Markets