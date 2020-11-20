Worldwide Face Mask Industry To 2025 - Players Include 3M, Honeywell International And Kimberly-Clark Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Mask Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Surgical, Respirator, Others), End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Industrial & Institutional, Personal/Individual Protection), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The face mask market is projected to grow from USD 737 million in 2019 to USD 22,143 million in 2021 and then reduce to USD 3,021 million by 2025.

The projected CAGRs for these time periods are 448.1% between 2019 to 2021 and an overall CAGR of -48.9% from 2020 to 2025. The primary reasons driving the demand for face mask globally, includes factors like the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks.

The surgical type segment of the face mask market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The primary reason of the demand for surgical masks can be attributed to its use in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market of surgical masks from 2019 to 2021.

Disposable face masks are estimated to lead the face mask market, in by nature segment, in terms of value during the forecast period

By nature, disposable face masks are estimated to be the largest segment in face mask market in 2020. The disposable face masks segment includes surgical, respirator, dust, and pitta masks. The increased use of respirators in hospitals to drive the demand for disposable face masks during the forecast period. Also, the ongoing pandemic is contributing to the increased use of disposable face masks, on a global level.

Personal/Individual Protection is estimated to dominate the face mask market

By end use, personal/individual protection is expected to dominate the face masks market, during the forecast period. The personal/individual protection segment comprises face masks used by the general public for respiratory protection against airborne infections or air pollution. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about protection against probable pandemics and respiratory diseases.

Asia Pacific face mask market is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing and the largest market for face mask during the forecast period. Factors like the rising demand for face mask in the growing economies in China and India, the growth and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in South-East Asian countries, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are driving the demand for face masks in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Face Mask Market 4.2 Face Mask Market, By Region 4.3 Asia Pacific Face Mask Market, By Type & Country 4.4 Face Mask Market, By Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Outbreak Of Covid-195.2.1.2 Rise In Consumer Awareness5.2.1.3 Surge In Social Media Marketing5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices5.2.2.2 Restricted Future Growth5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Industry In Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Volatility In Production5.2.4.2 Adverse Effect Of Face Masks On The Environment5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers5.3.2 Threat Of New Entrants5.3.3 Threat Of Substitutes5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity Of Rivalry 6 Industry Trends6.1 Value Chain Analysis6.2 Average Selling Price Trend6.3 Regulatory Landscape6.4 Covid-19 Impact6.4.1 Introduction6.4.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment6.4.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment6.4.3.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy - Scenario Assessment6.4.4 Covid-19 Impact On The Face Mask Market 7 Face Mask Market, By Material Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Polypropylene (PP)7.3 Polyurethane7.4 Polyester7.5 Cotton 8 Face Mask Market, By Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Surgical8.2.1 Surgical Type Accounted For The Largest Share In 20192018-2025 (USD Million) 658.3 Respirator8.3.1 Increased Demand For Respirators Due To Covid-198.3.2 N-Series (N95, N99, And N100)8.3.3 R-Series (R95)8.3.4 P-Series (P95 & P100)8.4 Others8.4.1 Fashion Masks To Drive Segment Demand 9 Face Mask Market, By Nature9.1 Introduction9.2 Disposable9.2.1 Increased Use Of Respirators In Hospitals To Drive Demand9.3 Reusable9.3.1 Low Cost To Spur Demand 10 Face Mask Market, By End Use10.1 Introduction10.2 Hospitals & Clinics10.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure To Boost Demand10.3 Industrial & Institutional10.3.1 Need To Prevent Dust Inhalation In Industrial Settings To Drive Demand10.4 Personal/Individual Protection10.4.1 Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic To Drive Segment 11 Face Mask Market, By Region11.1 Introduction11.2 Asia Pacific11.3 Europe11.4 North America11.5 Middle East & Africa11.6 South America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share Analysis12.3.1 Market Share Analysis Of Top Players In Face Mask Market12.4 Key Market Developments12.4.1 Expansions12.4.2 Agreements12.4.3 Contracts12.4.4 Partnerships12.4.5 Acquisitions12.4.6 Collaborations12.4.7 Divestments 13 Company Evaluation & Company Profiles13.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions And Methodology, 201913.1.1 Star13.1.2 Emerging Leaders13.1.3 Pervasive13.1.4 Participants13.2 Competitive Benchmarking13.2.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio13.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence13.3 SME Matrix, 201913.3.1 Star13.3.2 Emerging Companies13.3.3 Pervasive13.3.4 Emerging Leaders13.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 The 3M Company13.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.13.4.3 Kimberly-Clark13.4.4 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.13.4.5 Owens & Minor, Inc.13.4.6 AMBU A/S13.4.7 Molnlycke Health Care Ab13.4.8 Cardinal Health, Inc.13.4.9 Cantel Medical Corp. 13.4.10 Irema Ireland 13.4.11 Makrite 13.4.12 Medline Industries, Inc. 13.4.13 Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd 13.4.14 Prestige Ameritech 13.4.15 CNTUS-Sungjin13.5 Other Companies13.5.1 Hakugen Earth Co., Ltd.13.5.2 Kowa Company, Ltd.13.5.3 UVEX Group13.5.4 Winner Medical Group Inc.13.5.5 Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.13.5.6 Moldex-Metric, Inc.13.5.7 Dach Schutzbekleidung Gmbh & Co. Kg13.5.8 TE Yin13.5.9 Louis M. Gerson Co., Inc. 13.5.10 Aero Pro Co., Ltd. 13.5.11 Cambridge Mask Co 13.5.12 Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. 13.5.13 Teleflex Incorporated 13.5.14 BYD Co. Ltd. 13.5.15 Sri Vishnu Disposables Private Limited 13.5.16 BD 14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledgestore: Subscription PortalFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba9ooi

