Worldwide Extruded Snack Food Industry To 2026 - Key Market Drivers

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extruded Snack Food Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Extruded snack foods are made by the extrusion of various ingredients such as corn, tapioca, oats, potatoes, wheat, etc. Some of the most prevalent extruded snack foods include breakfast cereals, corn curls, onion rings, pasta, fish paste, jelly beans, macaroni, processed cheese, breads, etc. The extrusion process offers the ability to choose the ingredients and the ways of processing them. Manufacturers use this in order to produce healthier snacks with varied ingredients. Moreover, the extrusion process eliminates some of the naturally occurring toxins and reduces the micro-organisms present in the final product, thereby making them safer for consumption. According to the publisher, the global extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 45.42 Billion in 2020.Despite reaching maturity levels in the developed markets, the demand for extruded snack foods is expected to increase in the emerging markets over the forecast period driven by a number of growth inducing factors. As a result of the rising urbanisation, a vast majority of population lives a fast-paced lifestyle. Since the long working hours make it difficult for most people to have proper meals, they resort to ready-to-eat food products such as extruded snack foods. Growing number of young population and increasing disposable incomes in the emerging regions are also expected to drive the demand for extruded snack foods. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global extruded snack food market to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2021-2026.This latest study has segmented the global extruded snack food market on the basis of key regions covering Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Currently, Europe represents the largest consumer. The report is further segmented the market on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is categorised into potato, corn, rice, tapioca, mixed grains and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty food stores, online retail and others.The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market covering the major players. According to the report, Pepsico currents represents the biggest player in the global extruded snack foods market.This report provides a deep insight into the global extruded snack food industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an extruded snack foods manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the extruded snack foods industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global extruded snack food market size in 2020?2. What will be the extruded snack food market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global extruded snack food market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global extruded snack food market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global extruded snack food market?6. What is the global extruded snack food market breakup by type?7. What is the global extruded snack food market breakup by distribution channel?8. What are the major regions in the global extruded snack food market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Snack Food Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Breakup by Region5.4 Market Breakup by Snack Type5.5 Market Breakup by Key Players5.6 Market Forecast 6 Global Extruded Snack Food Industry6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Market Breakup by Region6.5 Market Breakup by Type6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel6.7 Market Forecast6.8 SWOT Analysis6.8.1 Overview6.8.2 Strengths6.8.3 Weaknesses6.84 Opportunities6.8.5 Threats6.9 Value Chain Analysis6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement6.9.2 Manufacturing6.9.3 Marketing6.9.4 Distribution6.9.5 Exports6.9.6 End-Use6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.10.1 Overview6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.10.4 Degree of Competition6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes6.11 Price Analysis6.11.1 Key Price Indicators6.11.2 Price Structure6.11.3 Margin Analysis6.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors 7 Performance of Key Regions7.1 North America7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Europe7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Asia Pacific7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Latin America7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Middle East and Africa7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Type8.1 Potato8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Corn8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Rice8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Tapioca8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Mixed Grains8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Convenience Stores9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Specialty Food Stores9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Online Retail9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players 11 Extruded Snack Foods Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Layout12.4 Plant Machinery12.5 Machinery Pictures12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.10 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.12 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Key Player ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ku7mv

