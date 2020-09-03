Worldwide Esports Industry To 2024 - An Upsurge In Internet Users Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Esports Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Esports Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global esports market is anticipated to reach US$2.40 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.19% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the esports market was driven by rising internet users & penetration, growing GDP per capita, increasing digitalization and rising smartphone users. The market is expected to face certain challenges like growing addiction of esports and physical & psychological effects. The market is witnessing certain trends such as increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in the gaming industry.

The global esports market by revenue source can be segmented into the following: sponsorship, media rights, advertising, publisher fees and merchandise & tickets. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by sponsorship, followed by media rights, advertising, publisher fees and merchandise & tickets. The global esports audience is predicted to reach 888 million in 2024, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 18.19% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The global esports audience by type can be segmented as follows: occasional viewer and enthusiast. The higher share of the market was held by the occasional viewer in 2019.

The global esports market by region can be segmented into the following: North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The various factors responsible for the dominant market share held by North America are rising audience of esports, increasing disposable income and surging adoption of smartphones. North America would continue to hold a dominant market share during the forecasted years.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global esports market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets North America , Asia Pacific and Europe along with the US have been analyzed.

, and along with the US have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Activision Blizzard, Modern Times Group, Gfinity, Nintendo, Tencent and Electronic Arts) are also presented in detail.

Esports Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

1. Market Overview1.1 Esports1.2 Fighting Games1.3 First-person Shooters1.4 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena1.5 Racing Games1.6 Real-time Strategy1.7 Sports Games1.8 Third-person Shooters

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact on Global Economy2.2 Impact on Esports Watching Hours2.3 Global Prevalence of COVID-192.4 Impact on Twitch Hours Watched

3. Market Analysis3.1 Global Esports Market by Value 3.2 Global Esports Market Forecast by Value 3.3 Global Esports Market by Revenue Source3.3.1 Global Esports Sponsorship Market by Value 3.3.2 Global Esports Sponsorship Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Esports Media Rights Market by value 3.3.4 Global Esports Media Rights Market Forecast by Value 3.3.5 Global Esports Advertising Market by Value3.3.6 Global Esports Advertising Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Global Esports Publisher Market by Value3.3.8 Global Esports Publisher Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Global Esports Merchandise & Tickets Market by Value 3.3.10 Global Esports Merchandise & Tickets Market Forecast by Value 3.4 Global Esports Audience3.5 Global Esports Audience Forecast3.6 Global Esports Audience by Type3.6.1 Global Esports Occasional Viewer Audience 3.6.2 Global Esports Occasional Viewer Audience Forecast3.6.3 Global Esports Enthusiasts Audience3.6.4 Global Esports Enthusiasts Audience Forecast 3.7 Global Esports Market by Region

4. Regional Market4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Esports Market by Value4.1.2 North America Esports Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 The US Esports Market Forecast by Value4.1.4 The US Esports Market by Revenue Source4.1.5 The US Esports Market Value Forecast by Revenue Source4.2 Asia Pacific 4.2.1 Asia Pacific Esports Market by Value4.2.2 Asia Pacific Esports Market Forecast by Value4.3 Europe4.3.1 Europe Esports Market by Value4.3.2 Europe Esports Market Forecast by Value 4.4 ROW4.4.1 ROW Esports Market by Value4.4.2 ROW Esports Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Upsurge in Internet Users5.1.2 Escalating GDP Per Capita5.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Smartphone5.1.4 Increasing Use of Cloud Computing Technology5.1.5 Digitalization5.1.6 Forming of Esports Teams in High Schools & Colleges5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Surging Youth Population5.2.2 Virtual Reality (VR)5.2.3 Surging Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR)5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Addiction of Esports5.3.2 Physical & Psychological Effects

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players 6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players 6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Activision Blizzard7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview 7.1.3 Business Strategies 7.2 Modern Times Group7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview 7.2.3 Business Strategies 7.3 Gfinity7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview 7.3.3 Business Strategies 7.4 Nintendo7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview 7.4.3 Business Strategies 7.5 Tencent7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview 7.5.3 Business Strategies 7.6 Electronic Arts7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview 7.6.3 Business Strategies

