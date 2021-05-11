Worldwide Engine Oils Industry 2021 - Covering 6 Regions And 24 Individual Countries
DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engine Oils Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global market for engine oils. Markets covered include:
- Light-duty vehicles
- Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles
- Transportation equipment (e.g., marine, railroad, aerospace)
- Off-highway equipment (e.g., construction machinery, agricultural machinery)
- Motorcycles
- Other markets (e.g., manufacturing, oil and gas production, power generation)
Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019, and forecasts for 2024 and are provided for engine oil demand by the market for six regions and 24 individual countries.
Tabular details may not add to totals due to independent rounding, and ratios may be rounded for clarity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Region
- Demand by Market
- Light Vehicles
- Medium & Heavy Motor Vehicles
- Transportation Equipment
- Off-Highway Equipment
- Motorcycles
- Other Markets
- Pricing Trends
- Market Share
4. North America
- North America: Demand by Country
- North America: Demand by Market
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
5. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Demand by Country
- Central & South America: Demand by Market
- Brazil
- Other Central & South America
6. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Demand by Country
- Western Europe: Demand by Market
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Other Western Europe
7. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Country
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Other Eastern Europe
8. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Other Asia/Pacific
9. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Country
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Market
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Iran
- Turkey
- Nigeria
- Other Africa/Mideast
10. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Country Lists by Region
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographic Trends
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kfzzc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-engine-oils-industry-2021---covering-6-regions-and-24-individual-countries-301288599.html
SOURCE Research and Markets