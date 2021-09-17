Worldwide Elevator Equipment & Service Industry To 2027 - Players Include Fujitec Corporation, Hitachi And Hyundai Elevator Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator Equipment & Service Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Product Type, Technology, End-use, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator Equipment & Service Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Product Type, Technology, End-use, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global elevator equipment & service market will reach $154 billion by 2027, growing by 5.6% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the rising urbanization, upswing in digitalization, increasing geriatric population, growing construction and maintenance/upgrade activities.This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global elevator equipment & service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global elevator equipment & service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, End-use, and Region. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering3.1 Market Overview by Offering3.2 Elevator Equipment3.2.1 Passenger & Freight Elevators3.2.2 Escalators & Moving Walkways3.2.3 Parts & Accessories3.3 Elevator Service3.3.1 Installation Service3.3.2 Maintenance & Repair Service3.3.3 Modernization & Upgrade Service 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type4.1 Market Overview by Product Type4.2 Elevators4.3 Escalators4.4 Moving Walkways 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology5.1 Market Overview by Technology5.2 Hydraulic Elevators5.2.1 Conventional Hydraulic Elevators5.2.2 Hole-less Hydraulic Elevators5.2.3 Roped Hydraulic Elevators5.3 Traction Elevators5.3.1 Geared Traction Elevators5.3.2 Gear-less Traction Elevators5.3.3 Machine Room-Less Elevators5.4 Climbing Elevators5.5 Pneumatic/Vacuum Elevators 6 Segmentation of Global Market by End Use6.1 Market Overview by End Use6.2 Residential Use6.3 Commercial Use6.4 Industrial Use6.5 Other End Uses 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-20277.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country7.2.1 Overview of North America Market7.2.2 U.S.7.2.3 Canada7.2.4 Mexico7.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country7.3.1 Overview of European Market7.3.2 UK7.3.3 France7.3.4 Germany7.3.5 Spain7.3.6 Italy7.3.7 Russia7.3.8 Rest of European Market7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market7.4.2 China7.4.3 Japan7.4.4 India7.4.5 Australia7.4.6 South Korea7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region7.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country7.5.1 Argentina7.5.2 Brazil7.5.3 Chile7.5.4 Rest of South America Market7.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country7.6.1 UAE7.6.2 Saudi Arabia7.6.3 South Africa7.6.4 Other National Markets 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Overview of Key Vendors8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A8.3 Company Profiles

Fujitec Corporation Limited

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schindler Group

Sigma Elevator Company Limited

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkac4m

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-elevator-equipment--service-industry-to-2027---players-include-fujitec-corporation-hitachi-and-hyundai-elevator-among-others-301379564.html

SOURCE Research and Markets