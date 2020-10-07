Worldwide Electronic Wet Chemicals Industry To 2025 - Featuring Avantor, BASF & Solvay Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Type, Form (Solid Liquid, Gas), Application (Semiconductor, IC Packaging, PCB), End-Use Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of electronic wet chemicals was USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

It is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for electronic wet chemicals from semiconductor cleaning and etching application, PCB, and IC packaging, among other applications. Technological advancements in the electronics industry are expected to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors, such as stringent health and environmental regulations regarding certain chemicals, are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The acetic acid segment is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The acetic acid segment accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its extensive use in integrated circuits and it also serves as one of the main substrates for microelectronics. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.

The semiconductor segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The semiconductor segment is growing rapidly owing to increasing consumption in advanced electronics and consumer goods such as smartphones, laptops, and others in emerging economies such as APAC. Furthermore, the demand for semiconductors is increasing in high-end LED and LCD sets. Also rising demand from the automotive industry, especially in electric cars, has opened up new opportunities for electronic wet chemical manufacturers. These factors are expected to increase demand during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in various applications such as semiconductor, PCB, and IC packaging. The growing population and economic growth in major countries, such as China, India, and Japan, and growing disposable income will also drive the market. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the electronic wet chemicals marketplace.

