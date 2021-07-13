Worldwide Electronic Design Automation Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Altium, ANSYS And Autodesk Among Others

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Design Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic design automation (EDA) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Electronic design automation, or electronic computer-aided design tool, refers to a collection of various software tools that are used to design circuit boards digitally. It utilizes integrated layouts of analog and digital designs, which are used in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components. This aids in minimizing the production costs and time required for designing ICs, along with eliminating manufacturing errors. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including aerospace, defense, healthcare, telecom and automotive.Significant growth in the electronics industry, coupled with the emerging trend of industrial automation across the globe, currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologies are favoring the widespread adoption of circuits, semiconductors and sensors that are compact and require low operational power. Additionally, the trend of miniaturized electronic products is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Manufacturers are utilizing EDA solutions to design advanced electronics with compact designs, such as smart wearable devices, automotive gadgets and healthcare equipment, with high efficiency. Other factors, including the rising utilization of microprocessors and controllers in automated controls and smartcard applications, advancements in System on Chip (SoC) technology and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electronic design automation market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Altium, ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Boldport Limited, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Mentor (a Siemens Business), Silvaco Inc., Synopsis Inc., Vennsa Technologies, Xilinx Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Electronic Design Automation Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Solution Type6.1 Semiconductor IP6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 CAE (Computer Aided Engineering)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 IC Physical Design and Verification6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 PCB & MCM (Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module)6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Services6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type7.1 On-premises7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Cloud-based7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry8.1 Military/Defense8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Aerospace8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Telecom8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Automotive8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Healthcare8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Component Suppliers11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers11.4 System Integrators11.5 End-Use Industries11.6 Post Sales Services 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Altium14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 ANSYS Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Autodesk Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Boldport Limited14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 Cadence Design Systems Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Mentor (a Siemens Business)14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Silvaco Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Synopsis Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Vennsa Technologies14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Xilinx Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

