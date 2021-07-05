Worldwide Electric Vehicles Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Daimler, Ford Motor And Geely Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicles market reached a volume of 2.45 Million Units in 2020 . An electrical vehicle (EV) is a self-propelling automobile that is used for transporting passengers and goods. It can be charged by self-charging devices, including turbochargers and regenerative braking systems that can convert the kinetic energy into electrical energy or can be powered by a large traction battery pack present at charging stations. Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are the most common types of EVs available in the market. In comparison to the traditionally used automobiles, EVs do not emit tailpipe emissions, reduce the dependency on oil and are more economical to operate. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global electric vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of around 47% during the forecast period (2021-2026).The increasing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing concerns regarding the detrimental environmental effects due to greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions, along with the implementation of favorable government policies encouraging sustainable development, are also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, various benefits, including tax exemptions, subsidies, low buying costs and free charging facilities, are some of the government privileges offered to those utilizing EVs, thus encouraging their overall adoption rates. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on the development of advanced technologies to produce zero- and low-emission vehicles with improved fuel efficiency and soundless operations. Also, enhancements in the EV charging infrastructure are leading to more investments in utilities, charging hardware manufacturers and other power sector stakeholders. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global electric vehicles market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the electric vehicles industry in any manner. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the top electric vehicles comapnies being Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Auto, Chery, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Geely, General Motors, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan, Renault, SAIC Motor, Tesla Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electric vehicles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electric vehicles market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the charging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global electric vehicles market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Electric Vehicles Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Battery Cells & Packs6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 On-Board Charger6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fuel Stack6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Charging Type7.1 Slow Charging7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Fast Charging7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type8.1 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type9.1 Passenger Vehicles9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Commercial Vehicles9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 BYD Auto15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Chery15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Daimler AG15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Ford Motor Company15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Geely15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.7 General Motors15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Honda Motor Company15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Hyundai Motor Company15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Nissan15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Renault15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.12 SAIC Motor15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.13 Tesla Inc.15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio15.3.13.3 Financials15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.14 Toyota Motor Corporation15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio15.3.14.3 Financials15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.15 Volkswagen15.3.15.1 Company Overview15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio15.3.15.3 Financials15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fewvsv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-electric-vehicles-industry-to-2026---key-players-include-daimler-ford-motor-and-geely-among-others-301325476.html

SOURCE Research and Markets