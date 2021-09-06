Worldwide Electric Vehicle Industry To 2025 - By Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Charging Type, Vehicle Type And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Overview, 2020-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies and discusses recent developments in electric mobility across the globe. The electric vehicles market has made great strides, and not just in terms of sales, but also by investments to deliver new electrified models, from R&D to factory redesign. The market was recorded at a value of USD 27.85 Billion in the year 2014, which is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of over 30% in terms of volume through the forecasted period.Even though electric vehicles are a need of the hour, the market is hurdled highly because of the lack of infrastructure and the high manufacturing cost. The gap between the existing infrastructure and the required one for the electric vehicle to overtake the conventional vehicles is huge, becoming a major fuel for the range anxiety among the drivers. By the end of 2025, commercial electric vehicles are likely to reach a market of over 800 Thousand Units. The market is expected to incline towards the PHEV segment, which is to grow with an anticipated volume CAGR of 36.03%, through the forecasted period. However, the BEV segment leads the market and is expected to reach over USD 7800 Billion by end of the year 2025.Companies are manufacturing comparatively less expensive vehicles, however, with the increase in the disposal income and government incentives; the market is likely to get inclined towards the luxury class segment that is expected to account for an approx share of 40% by end of the forecasted period. The mid-priced vehicle class has limited features with less emphasis on expensive features, yet ruled the market with a share of over 70% in 2019.The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, with countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and the development of the advanced electric vehicle. While Asia contributed to a share of 61.34% by volume in 2019, the regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa together could not cover over 3%. Europe is expected to increase to a share of 28.04% by value in the global market by the end of the year 2025. The lack of standardization in the charging load is also a major drawback for the global market. Electric vehicle manufacturers are focusing on overcoming this by having their charging network.The governments of various countries have formulated stringent CO2 emission norms that have increased the demand for electric vehicles. Besides, the governments are providing incentives and subsidies to encourage EV sales. Gaining popularity in 2018, the electric Go-Karting is expected to be the next big thing in the industry. Of all the leading companies, Tesla, Nissan, and Toyota together accounted for 31.45% of the share in 2019. The other smaller and local players also play an important role with the mergers amend acquisitions around the industry. Companies Mentioned:Tesla, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, General Motors, Daimler AG, Energica Motor Company BYD Company Motors, and Ford Motor Company, Aiways, Citroen, Lightening GT, Micro Mobility, Zacua, Nio, MW Motors, Peugeot, PoleStar Venturi

This report would help you answer the following questions:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electric Vehicle Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electric Vehicle Market during the forecast period?3. Which region outstands in the Global Electric Vehicle Market?4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electric Vehicle Market?5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electric Vehicle Market?6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electric Vehicle Market?7. What are the major company in the Global Electric Vehicle Market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Report Methodology 3 Global Electric Vehicle Market Outlook3.1 Market Size3.1.1 By Value3.1.2 By Volume3.2 Market Share3.2.1 By Vehicle Type3.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)3.2.3 By Charging Type3.2.4 By Vehicle Class3.2.5 By Region3.2.6 By Country3.2.7 By Company3.3 Global BEV Market Outlook3.4 Global PHEV Market Outlook 4 North America Electric Vehicle Market Outlook4.1 Market Size4.1.1 By Value4.1.2 By Volume4.2 Market Share4.2.1 By Vehicle Type4.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)4.2.3 By Charging Type4.2.4 By Country4.3 North America BEV & PHEV Market Outlook4.3.1 By Value4.3.2 By Volume4.4 USA Electric Vehicle Market Size4.5 Canada Electric Vehicle Market Size4.6 Mexico Electric Vehicle Market Size 5 Europe Electric Vehicle Market Outlook5.1 Market Size5.1.1 By Value5.1.2 By Volume5.2 Market Share5.2.1 By Vehicle Type5.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)5.2.3 By Charging Type5.2.4 By Country5.3 Europe BEV & PHEV Market Outlook5.3.1 By Value5.3.2 By Volume5.4 Germany Electric Vehicle Market Size5.5 UK Electric Vehicle Market Size5.6 France Electric Vehicle Market Size5.7 Norway Electric Vehicle Market Size5.8 Netherlands Electric Vehicle Market Size5.9 Sweden Electric Vehicle Market Size5.10 Italy Electric Vehicle Market Size5.11 Spain Electric Vehicle Market Size 6 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Market Outlook6.1 Market Size6.1.1 By Value6.1.2 By Volume6.2 Market Share6.2.1 By Vehicle Type6.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)6.2.3 By Charging Type6.2.4 By Country6.3 Asia Pacific BEV & PHEV Market Outlook6.3.1 By Value6.3.2 By Volume6.4 China Electric Vehicle Market Size6.5 Japan Electric Vehicle Market Size6.6 India Electric Vehicle Market Size6.7 Australia Electric Vehicle Market Size6.8 Korea Electric Vehicle Market Size 7 Latin America Electric Vehicle Market Outlook7.1 Market Size7.1.1 By Value7.1.2 By Volume7.2 Market Share7.2.1 By Vehicle Type7.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)7.2.3 By Charging Type7.2.4 By Country7.3 Latin America BEV & PHEV Market Outlook7.3.1 By Value7.3.2 By Volume7.4 Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Size7.5 Chile Electric Vehicle Market Size7.6 Argentina Electric Vehicle Market Size7.7 Colombia Electric Vehicle Market Size 8 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Market Outlook8.1 Market Size8.1.1 By Value8.1.2 By Volume8.2 Market Share8.2.1 By Vehicle Type8.2.2 By Propulsion Type (BEV & PHEV)8.2.3 By Charging Type8.2.4 By Country8.3 Middle East and Africa BEV & PHEV Market Outlook8.3.1 By Value8.3.2 By Volume8.4 UAE Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook8.5 Saudi Arabia Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook8.6 Qatar Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook8.7 South Africa Market Electric Vehicle Market Outlook 9 Market Dynamics9.1 Key Drivers9.2 Key Challenges 10 Market Trends and Developments 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Porter's Five Forces 12 Company Profile12.1 Aiways Automobiles Corporative Limited12.2 Arrival Limited12.3 Ashok Leyland12.4 Beijing Automobiles Industry Holding Corporative limited12.5 Bentley Motors Limited12.6 Blue Bird Corporation12.7 BMW Group12.8 BYD Company Motors12.9 Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Limited12.10 Citroen12.11 Daimler AG12.12 Ford Motors12.13 General Motors12.14 Hyundai12.15 Irizar12.16 Lightening GT12.17 Micro Mobility12.18 MW Motors12.19 NFI12.20 Nikola Motor Company12.21 Nio12.22 Nissan Motor12.23 PoleStar12.24 Proterra12.25 Rimac Automobiles12.26 Rivian12.27 SAIC12.28 Scania12.29 Tata Motors12.30 Tesla12.31 Toyota Motor Corporation12.32 VDL12.33 Venturi12.34 Volkswagen12.35 Workhorse Group12.36 Yutong12.37 Zacua12.38 Zhejiang Geely 13 Strategic Recommendations 14 DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq11mx

