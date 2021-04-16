Worldwide Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging System Industry To 2030 - Trend Forecast And Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging System Market 2020-2030 by Connector Type, Charging Power, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market of EV fast charging system (AKA high-power chargers) will reach $64.26 billion by 2030, growing by a revised 2020-2030 CAGR of 30.8% by sales revenue and 38.4% by sales units driven by the rising number of government policies for electric vehicles, better availability of charging infrastructure and minimizing carbon dioxide emissions.Highlighted with 84 tables and 81 figures, this 170-page report "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging System Market 2020-2030 by Connector Type, Charging Power, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global EV fast charging system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global EV fast charging system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Connector Type, Charging Power, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region. Based on Connector Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

CHADeMO

SAE Combo Charging System

Supercharger

GB/T

Based on Charging Power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

50-150 KW

150-350 KW

Over 350 KW

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Public Fast-charging Systems

Private Fast-charging Systems

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Light Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Based on EV Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Netherlands , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Switzerland , Spain , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Charging Power, Application, and EV Type over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global EV fast charging system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology1.2.2 Market Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Connector Type3.1 Market Overview by Connector Type3.2 CHADeMO3.3 SAE Combo Charging System3.4 Supercharger3.5 GB/T 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Charging Power4.1 Market Overview by Charging Power4.2 50-150 KW4.3 150-350 KW4.4 Over 350 KW 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application5.1 Market Overview by Application5.2 Public Fast-charging Systems5.3 Private Fast-charging Systems 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type6.2 Light Vehicles6.3 Heavy Vehicles 7 Segmentation of Global Market by EV Type7.1 Market Overview by EV Type7.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)7.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-20308.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country8.2.1 Overview of North America Market8.2.2 U.S.8.2.3 Canada8.2.4 Mexico8.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country8.3.1 Overview of European Market8.3.2 Germany8.3.3 U.K.8.3.4 France8.3.5 Netherlands8.3.6 Italy8.3.7 Russia8.3.8 Rest of European Market8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market8.4.2 Japan8.4.3 China8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 India8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region8.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America Market8.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country8.6.1 UAE8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 Other National Markets 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview of Key Vendors9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A9.3 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Blink Charging Co.

BP Chargemaster Ltd.

Broadband TelCom Power , Inc.

, Inc. ChargePoint Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Efacec Electric Mobility

EVBox

EVgo

ShenZhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Signet EV Inc.

Star Charge

Tesla, Inc.

Tritium Pty Ltd

Xi'an TGOOD Intelligent Charging Technology Co., Ltd.

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

