Worldwide Electric Toothbrush Industry To 2026 - Featuring Kohler, Koninklijke Philips And Lion Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Toothbrush Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Bristle, Head Movement, End-user and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Toothbrush Market is estimated to be worth USD 750.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,013.7 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.The prevalence of oral diseases and growing oral hygiene awareness are major factors propelling the electric toothbrush market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of electric toothbrushes among the geriatric population and mentally disabled patients is expected to fuel the adaption of electric toothbrushes. In addition, premium applications such as whitening of teeth, gum massage, etc., have increased the demand for electric toothbrushes. However, high cost and bristle change every 5 to 6 months have hindered the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations have hampered market growth.Technological advancements in electric toothbrushes are anticipated to provide lucrative growth of the market in the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Xiaomi Mi launched Electric Toothbrush T100 with 30-Day Battery Life in India . - 9th June 2021 Oral-B launched iO electric toothbrush with seven brushing modes. - 1st July 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V, FOREO, Den-Mat Holdings, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Electric Toothbrush Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies. The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry. The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report. The report also includes the regulatory scenario of the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies. The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Awareness of Oral Hygiene4.1.2 Increasing Geriatric and Physical Challenged People4.2 Restraints4.2.1 High Product and Maintenance Cost4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulation4.3 Opportunities4.3.1 Emerging Smart Electronic Toothbrush with Premium Features4.3.2 Acquisition and Partnerships between Top Players to Expand Market Presence4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Cut-Throat Competitive Market4.4.2 Continuous Introduction of New Products4.4.3 Slow Adaption of Electric Toothbrush in Developing Countries4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Product Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Battery6.3 Rechargeable 7 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Blister7.1 Introduction7.2 Soft Bristle7.3 Manometer Bristle 8 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Head Movement8.1 Introduction8.2 Sonic8.3 Rotation 9 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By End-Users9.1 Introduction9.2 Child9.3 Adult9.4 Geriatric 10 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 South America10.3.1 Brazil10.3.2 Argentina10.3.3 Chile10.3.4 Colombia10.4 Europe10.4.1 UK10.4.2 France10.4.3 Germany10.4.4 Italy10.4.5 Spain10.4.6 Netherlands10.4.7 Sweden10.4.8 Russia10.4.9 Rest of Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.5.1 China10.5.2 Japan10.5.3 India10.5.4 Indonesia10.5.5 Malaysia10.5.6 South Korea10.5.7 Australia10.5.8 Sri Lanka10.5.9 Thailand 10.5.10 Rest of APAC10.6 Middle-East and Africa10.6.1 Qatar10.6.2 Saudi Arabia10.6.3 South Africa10.6.4 United Arab Emirates 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Quadrant11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Strategic Initiatives 11.3.1 M&A and Investments11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements 12 Company Profiles12.1 Lixil Group12.2 Baby Buddy12.3 Bursten- und Pinseltechnik DN GmbH12.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company12.5 Den-Mat Holdings12.6 Dr. Fresh LLC12.7 FOREO12.8 GABA GmbH12.9 Hansgrohe SE12.10 Johnson & Johnson12.11 JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.12.12 Kohler Co12.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V12.14 Lion Corporation12.15 Quip NYC Inc12.16 Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.12.17 The Procter & Gamble Company12.18 Water Pik Inc.12.19 WaterPik, Inc.12.20 Xiaomi Inc. 13 Appendix

