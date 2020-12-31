Worldwide Electric Bus Industry To 2027 - Proactive Government Initiatives Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type, Length, Range, Battery Capacity, and by Power Output: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric buses are driven by an electric motor that is powered with the help of on-board batteries. As these buses run completely on battery itself, they require re-charging once drained, unlike refueling in case of ICE buses. E-buses are extremely efficient over ICE buses in terms of power delivery, torque, maintenance as well as are pollution free. Therefore, electric buses are considered as the future of the public transport systems.By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the global E-bus market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The global e-bus market is segmented based on propulsion type, length, range, battery capacity, power output, and region. By propulsion type, the market is segmented into BEV, FCEV, and PHEV. Further, based on length, the market is segmented into less than 9 meters, 9-14 meters, and above 14 M. Based on range, the market is bifurcated into less than 200, and more than 200. Moreover, the market is segmented based on battery capacity into up to 400 kWh, and above 400 kWh. By power output, the market is split into up to 250kW and above 250 kW. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.Key players operating in the global e-bus market are AB Volvo, Ankai Bus, BYD Company Ltd., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S. A., Daimler AG, NFI Group Inc., Proterra, VDL GROEP BV, Yutong Group, and Zhongtong Bus Holdings Co., Ltd. Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the e-bus market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient, High-Performance, and Low-Emission Buses3.5.1.2. Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Toward Vehicle Emission3.5.1.3. Reduction in Battery Prices3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High Manufacturing Cost3.5.2.2. Low Fuel Economy & Serviceability3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements3.5.3.2. Proactive Government Initiatives Chapter 4: Global E-Bus Market, by Propulsion Type4.1. Overview4.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5: Global E-Bus Market, by Length5.1. Overview5.2. Less Than 9 Meters5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3.9-14 Meters5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country5.4. Above 14 Meters5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6: Global E-Bus Market, by Range6.1. Overview6.2. Less Than 200 Miles6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country6.3. More Than 200 Miles6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 7: Global E-Bus Market, by Battery Capacity7.1. Overview7.2. Up to 400 Kwh7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country7.3. Above 400 Kwh7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 8: Global E-Bus Market, by Power Output8.1. Overview8.2. Up to 250Kw8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country8.3. Above 250 Kw8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 9: E-Bus Market, by Region9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia-Pacific9.5. LAMEA Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. Ab Volvo10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Company Snapshot10.1.3. Operating Business Segments10.1.4. Product Portfolio10.1.5. Business Performance10.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Ankai Bus10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Company Snapshot10.2.3. Operating Business Segments10.2.4. Product Portfolio10.2.5. Business Performance10.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.3. Byd Company Ltd.10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Company Snapshot10.3.3. Operating Business Segments10.3.4. Product Portfolio10.3.5. Business Performance10.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.4. Caf, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles, S. A.10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Company Snapshot10.4.3. Operating Business Segments10.4.4. Product Portfolio10.4.5. Business Performance10.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Daimler AG10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Company Snapshot10.5.3. Operating Business Segments10.5.4. Product Portfolio10.5.5. Business Performance10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Nfi Group Inc.10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Company Snapshot10.6.3. Operating Business Segments10.6.4. Product Portfolio10.6.5. Business Performance10.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.7. Proterra10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Company Snapshot10.7.3. Product Portfolio10.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.8. Vdl Groep Bv10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Company Snapshot10.8.3. Operating Business Segments10.8.4. Product Portfolio10.8.5. Business Performance10.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Yutong Group10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Company Snapshot10.9.3. Product Portfolio10.9.4. Business Performance10.10. Zhongtong Bus Holdings Co. Ltd.10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Company Snapshot10.10.3. Operating Business Segments10.10.4. Product Portfolio10.10.5. Business Performance10.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1aw3g

