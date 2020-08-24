Worldwide EHealth Markets: Growth Between 2020 & 2030, Fastest Growing End-user Segments, Key Players And Winning Imperatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eHealth Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global eHealth market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the eHealth market, to identify opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the eHealth market will progress during the forecast period, 2020-2030.The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the eHealth market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the eHealth market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the eHealth market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).The study covers a detailed segmentation of the eHealth market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the eHealth market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail. Key Questions Answered

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of the advantages of eHealth?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the eHealth market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the eHealth market?

Which will be the fastest growing end user segment?

Key Topics Covered 1. Preface1.1. Market Introduction1.2. Market Segmentation1.3. Key Research Objectives 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology2.1. Research Methodology2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling 3. Executive Summary - Global eHealth Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Market Definition4.2. Macroeconomic Factors4.3. Market Factor Analysis4.4. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region ( North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)4.5. Competitive Scenario and Trends4.6. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on eHealth Market4.7. Market Outlook 5. Global eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast 6. Global eHealth Market Analysis, by Component6.1. Definitions6.2. Key Segment Analysis6.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2030 7. Global eHealth Market Analysis, by End-user7.1. Key Segment Analysis7.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2030 8. Global eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region8.1. Key Findings8.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030 9. North America eHealth Market Analysis9.1. Regional Outlook9.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)9.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030 10. Europe eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast10.1. Regional Outlook10.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)10.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030 11. APAC eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast11.1. Regional Outlook11.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)11.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030 12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast12.1. Regional Outlook12.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)12.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030 13. South America eHealth Market Analysis and Forecast13.1. Regional Outlook13.2. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)13.3. eHealth Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030 14. Competition Landscape14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019) 15. Company Profiles15.1. AdvancedMD, Inc.15.2. Allscript Healthcare Solution, Inc.15.3. AME International GmbH15.4. athenahealth, Inc.15.5. Cerner Corporation15.6. CGI Group Inc.15.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.15.8. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.15.9. CureMD Healthcare15.10. eClinicalWorks, LLC15.11. Epic Systems Corporation15.12. GE Healthcare Ltd.15.13. Global Healthcare Exchange LLC15.14. Greenway Health, LLC15.15. IBM Corporation15.16. Koninklijke Philips N.V.15.17. McKesson Corporation15.18. MedeAnalytics, Inc.15.19. Medical Information Technology, Inc.15.20. NextGen Healthcare15.21. Novartis International AG CGI UK15.22. Oracle Corporation15.23. Pfizer Health Solutions Inc.15.24. Siemens AG 16. Key TakeawaysFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dzyhn

