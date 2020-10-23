Worldwide Efficacy Testing Industry To 2025 - Featuring 3M, Abbott Analytical & Accugen Laboratories Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- he "Global Efficacy Testing Market by Service Type (Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing, Disinfectant Efficacy Testing (Surface, Suspension)), Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products, Consumer) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2025 from USD 261 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing use of surface disinfectants and preservatives in pharma, biopharma, and cosmetics industries for contamination control and product stability; growing preference for outsourcing efficacy testing; and the rising adoption of the QbD approach. By method type, the traditional test method holds the largest share of the antimicrobial/preservative testing market In the traditional test method, a sample of the pharmaceutical or cosmetic product is inoculated with a microbial suspension of a population of a regulatory recognized key microorganism. This is followed by sampling and the determination of the number of colony-forming units (CFU) and the microbial survival rate with the help of aerobic plate count, surface spread, or membrane filtration techniques after a suitable incubation time. As these test methods are in accordance with the guidelines and standards set by regulatory authorities, they are widely used by service providers. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the efficacy testing market The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, favorable government policies, and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies establishing manufacturing facilities in APAC countries. North America: The largest share of the efficacy testing market North America accounted for the largest share of the efficacy testing market. Factors such as the presence of a well established pharmaceutical industry in the region, the high R&D expenditure, a strong presence of major service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing (including efficacy testing) by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies in the region are the major factors driving the market growth. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Efficacy Testing Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Efficacy Testing Market, by Application & Country (2019)4.3 Disinfectant Efficacy Testing Market, by Method 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Surface Disinfectants and Preservatives in Pharma, Biopharma, and Cosmetics Industries for Contamination Control and Product Stability5.2.1.1.1 Rising Focus on Contamination Control5.2.1.1.2 Increasing Concerns Over Product Stability5.2.1.2 Growing Preference for Outsourcing Efficacy Testing5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of the Quality by Design Approach5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Emerging Countries in the Asia-Pacific Region5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 Time-Consuming Process5.3 Regulatory Analysis5.3.1 Disinfectant Efficacy Testing5.3.2 Antimicrobial Efficacy Testing5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Efficacy Testing Services 6 Efficacy Testing Market, by Service Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Disinfectant Efficacy Testing6.2.1 Rising Use of Surface Disinfectants in Manufacturing Facilities for Contamination Control to Boost Market Growth6.2.2 Surface Test Method6.2.3 Suspension Test Method6.3 Antimicrobial/Preservative Efficacy Testing6.3.1 AET/PET Testing Ensures Products Have Met the Required Quality, Safety, and Performance Standards6.3.2 Traditional Test Method6.3.3 Rapid Test Method 7 Efficacy Testing Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Applications7.2.1 Increasing Focus on Ensuring the Quality of Drugs to Drive Market Growth7.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Product Applications7.3.1 Efficacy Testing is an Essential Part of the Stability Testing Regimen of Cosmetics7.4 Consumer Product Applications7.4.1 Growing Focus on a Healthy Environment in Homes and Industrial Facilities to Drive Market Growth7.5 Medical Device Applications7.5.1 Imposition of Rigorous Government Regulations is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth 8 Efficacy Testing Market, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.3 Europe8.4 APAC8.5 Rest of the World 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Company Evaluation Matrix9.1.1 Stars9.1.2 Emerging Leaders9.1.3 Pervasive9.1.4 Emerging Companies9.2 Market Ranking Analysis9.3 Efficacy Testing Market: Geographic Assessment 10 Company Profiles10.1 Efficacy Testing Service Providers10.1.1 Eurofins Scientific10.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.10.1.3 Wuxi Apptec10.1.4 SGS SA10.1.5 Intertek Group plc10.1.6 Microchem Laboratory10.1.7 Accugen Laboratories, Inc.10.1.8 Pacific Biolabs10.1.9 North American Science Associates 10.1.10 Toxikon 10.1.11 Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. 10.1.12 Consumer Product Testing Company (CPTC) 10.1.13 Almac Group 10.1.14 MSL Solution Providers 10.1.15 Nelson Laboratories, LLC (A Sotera Health Company) 10.1.16 ALS Limited 10.1.17 Abbott Analytical 10.1.18 Blutest Laboratories Limited 10.1.19 Lucideon 10.1.20 Helvic Laboratories (A Tentamus Company)10.2 Manufacturers of Disinfectants10.2.1 Procter & Gamble10.2.2 The Clorox Company10.2.3 3M Group10.2.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc10.2.5 Steris plc10.2.6 Ecolab Inc.10.2.7 Cantel Medical Corporation10.2.8 Diversey, Inc.10.2.9 Medline Industries, Inc. 10.2.10 Betco 11 Appendix

