Worldwide Edge Computing Technology Outlook Report 2021 With Developments Of Vendors Such As AWS, Azure, GCP, Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Cisco, HPE, Dell, Intel, ARM, And Nvidia

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recap and Outlook of Worldwide Edge Computing Industry and Technology in 2021 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of the worldwide edge computing industry diversified in 2020 with clearer information on applicable technology and application areas. Cloud service providers have tried to meet telecommunication service providers; needs with distributed cloud solutions; telecom equipment manufacturers have focused on services extending from 5G mobile edge computing such as network slicing; information hardware manufacturers have attempted to create distributed database systems using software-defined networking technology.

This report provides an overview of the development of edging computer and looks into eight emerging technology trends including distributed cloud, SD-WAN, and data distribution services for 2021; examines vendors with hardware technology in these areas on the development of micro data centers driven by distributed cloud and edge servers based on 5G O-RAN.

List of Topics

Development of the global edge computing industry in 2020

Development of edge computing vendors in 2020 and 2021, including cloud service providers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP; telecom equipment manufacturers such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Huawei; information hardware manufacturers such as Cisco, HPE, Dell, Intel, ARM, and Nvidia

Outlook for the global edge computing industry in 2021

Eight key edge computing technology trends observed

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Worldwide Edge Computing Industry in 2020

2. Development of Edge Computing Vendors2.1 Cloud Service Providers2.1.1 AWS2.1.2 Azure2.1.3 GCP2.2 Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers2.2.1 Nokia2.2.2 Ericsson2.2.3 Huawei2.3 Information Hardware Manufacturers2.3.1 Cisco2.3.2 HPE2.3.3 Dell2.3.4 Intel2.3.5 ARM2.3.6 Nvidia

3. The Worldwide Edge Computing Industry in 20213.1 Cloud Service Providers3.2 Telecommunications Service Providers3.3 Information Hardware Manufacturers

4. Emerging Edge Computing Technology Trends for 20214.1 Technology 1: Distributed Cloud4.2 Technology 2: SD-WAN4.3 Technology 3: Micro-Datacenter Network4.4 Technology 4: Data Distribution Service4.5 Technology 5: Tiny Edge-Chain4.6 Technology 6: Federated Learning for Edge4.7 Technology 7: O-RAN Edge Server4.8 Technology 8: Edge AI Chipsets

5. Conclusion5.1 Key Edge Computing Technology Trends5.1.1 Trend 1: Network Isomerization Driven by Cloud and Edge Computing5.1.2 Trend 2: Decentralized and Distributed Data Processing5.1.3 Trend 3: Evolution towards Small Form Factors and Tiny Software Design5.2 Suggestions for Edge Computing Industry5.2.1 Suggestions for Cloud Service Providers and their Supply Chain5.2.2 Suggestions for Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers and their Supply Chain5.2.3 Suggestions for Information Hardware Manufacturers and their Supply Chain

Appendix List of Companies

List of TablesTable 1 Cloud Service Providers; Development in Edge Computing in 20207Table 2 Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers; Development in Edge Computing in 2020Table 3 Information Hardware Manufacturers; Development in Edge Computing in 2020

List of FiguresFigure 1 Architecture of Edge Computing Technology and FunctionalityFigure 2 Attributes of Data Processing and TransactionFigure 3 Connections and Interfaces in Edge Computing Data Processing

Companies Mentioned

ADLink

AMD

ARM

AT&T

AWS

Cisco

Dell

Ericsson

Google

HPE

IBM

Intel

MediaTek

Microsoft

Nokia

Nvidia

Orange

RTI

Telefonica

Verizon

VMwar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ncrp6

