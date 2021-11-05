Worldwide EAS Antennas Industry To 2026 - Featuring Agon Systems, Glove Technologies And Hangzhou Chemical Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EAS Antennas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EAS antennas market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.An electronic article surveillance (EAS) antenna refers to a component of the loss prevention system used for minimizing the instances of theft and shoplifting in retail stores. It is placed at entry/exit doors to detect the passage of unauthorized items and promptly alerting the staff. It is often used along with smart security tags, which are recognized by the antennas to set off the alarm. They offer various advantages, such as suitability for delicate fabrics, brand enhancement, covert nature, improved product safety, convenient open display of products, cost-effectiveness and improved consumer experience.Significant growth in the retail sector, along with the widespread adoption of source tagging systems to prevent the incidence of thefts and shoplifting, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market growth. High-security systems, such as EAS, are widely used to allow the retailers to identify stolen products and prevent shoplifting to enhance their overall operational efficiency. In line with this, supermarkets and mass merchandise stores are adopting high-quality security systems to minimize interference and provide their consumers with a smooth shopping experience.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in the radio frequency (RF) technology and the development of innovative EAS antennas, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advancements offer ultra-wide detection distance, a lower rate of false alarms, strong anti-interference capabilities and high stability. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing investments in the smart security systems, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agon Systems Ltd., Checkpoint Systems Inc. (CCL Industries), Great Eastern IDTech Pvt. Ltd., Glove Technologies, Gunnebo Gateway AB (Gunnebo Group), Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Nedap N.V., Sensormatic Electronics LLC (Johnson Controls International Plc), TAG Company (Williams Lea Group Limited) and WG Security Products Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

