Worldwide E-Bike Industry To 2028 - By Products, Drive Mechanism, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Bike Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global e-bike market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.95% during the projected period of 2021-2028.Factors such as government incentives and consumer preference towards e-bikes, are motivating the growth of the studied market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in usage of e-bikes for delivery purposes, coupled with e-bikes posing a solution for the rising fuel prices, are likely to offer multiple growth opportunities for the e-bike market.However, problems pertaining to the distribution and high cost of e-bikes, are significant factors that weigh down the global market's development.The global e-bike market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.Globally, Europe is anticipated to become the fastest-growing market for e-bike during the years 2021-2028. In the region, citizens are opting for e-bikes as a mode of commute, and also as part of leisure activities. Moreover, these bikes are helping in solving region's logistics problems as they are space-saving and eco-friendly. This further augments the adoption of e-bikes across the region.Furthermore, in several parts of the European countries, e-bikes are considered to outsell the traditional bikes, owing to the growing inclination of consumers towards maintaining physical fitness. Additionally, the infrastructure for e-bikes has developed significantly in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy, among others. This further indicates the growing trend of e-bikes in the region's countries, which is also expected to expand the e-bike market in Europe.The well-known companies profiled in the e-bike market include Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co KG, Accell Group, Golden Wheel Group, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem, Trek Bicycle Corporation, BMZ GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co Ltd, Shimano Inc, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd, Vanmoof, Riese & Mueller, Derby Cycle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd, QWIC, and Stromer.Riese & Mueller is mainly involved in the manufacturing of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and folding bikes. The company is shaping the future's e-mobility products, representing application-oriented product development and innovated e-bike technology. Established in 1933, the company has its presence across the world, distributing its wide range of products through an exclusive specialist dealer network. It has its headquarter located in Germany. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global E-Bike Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Proper Bicycling Infrastructure & Better Battery Technology Key for E-Bike Market2.2.2. Increase Affordability Due to E-Bike Sharing System2.2.3. Trends of Using Cycling for Fitness Activity on Rise2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Market Drivers2.6.1. Government Incentives Favoring Market Growth2.6.2. Increased Prefernce for E-Bike Market2.7. Market Restraints2.7.1. High Cost of E-Bikes and Product Recalls2.7.2. Problems Related to Distribution2.8. Market Opportunities2.8.1. Increased Usage of E-Bikes for Delivery Services2.8.2. E-Bikes as a Solution to Rising Fuel Prices2.9. Impact of Covid-19 on E-Bike Market 3. Global E-Bike Market Outlook - by Products3.1. Pedelecs3.2. Throttle on Demand3.3. Scooter or Motorcycle 4. Global E-Bike Market Outlook - by Drive Mechanism4.1. Hub Motor4.2. Mid-Drive4.3. Others 5. Global E-Bike Market Outlook - by Application5.1. City/Urban5.2. Trekking5.3. Cargo 6. Global E-Bike Market - Regional Outlook6.1. North America6.1.1. Market by Products6.1.2. Market by Drive Mechanism6.1.3. Market by Application6.1.4. Country Analysis6.1.4.1. United States6.1.4.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. Market by Products6.2.2. Market by Drive Mechanism6.2.3. Market by Application6.2.4. Country Analysis6.2.4.1. United Kingdom6.2.4.2. Germany6.2.4.3. France6.2.4.4. Italy6.2.4.5. Russia6.2.4.6. Belgium6.2.4.7. The Netherlands6.2.4.8. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. Market by Products6.3.2. Market by Drive Mechanism6.3.3. Market by Application6.3.4. Country Analysis6.3.4.1. China6.3.4.2. Japan6.3.4.3. India6.3.4.4. South Korea6.3.4.5. Indonesia6.3.4.6. Thailand6.3.4.7. Vietnam6.3.4.8. Australia & New Zealand6.3.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Latin America6.5. Middle East and Africa 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Accell Group7.2. BMZ GmbH7.3. Brose Fahrzeugteile Se & Co Kg7.4. Derby Cycle7.5. Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co Ltd7.6. Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd7.7. Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co Ltd7.8. LG Chem7.9. Panasonic Corporation7.10. Robert Bosch GmbH7.11. Shimano Inc7.12. Golden Wheel Group7.13. Trek Bicycle Corporation7.14. Qwic7.15. Vanmoof7.16. Stromer7.17. Riese & Mueller 8. Methodology & Scope8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables8.2. Sources of Data8.3. Research MethodologyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ef5oh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-e-bike-industry-to-2028---by-products-drive-mechanism-application-and-region-301220056.html

SOURCE Research and Markets