Worldwide Drug Discovery Services Industry To 2025 - Featuring Domainex, Chempartner & TCG Lifesciences Among Others

The drug discovery services market is projected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2025 from USD 11.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing R&D spending and initiatives for rare disease and orphan drugs research are set to drive the drug discovery services market.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services, initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and focus on drug discovery. However, the high cost of drug discovery and development and stringent regulations governing drug discovery and animal usage in testing may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.

By process, the Hit-to-Lead process accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the drug discovery service market.

The Hit-to-Lead identification process is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the high outsourcing of these services to CROs by the pharmaceutical companies and the emerging advanced technologies for high-throughput screening (HTS) and H2L as well as reductions in development time.

By type, the Medicinal Chemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery service market.

Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into medicinal chemistry services, biology services, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK). The medicinal chemistry services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market due to the widespread application of medicinal chemistry in various phases of preclinical drug discovery to deliver robust candidates.

Oncology segment expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, infectious and immune system diseases, digestive system diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Of all these therapeutic segments, oncology will grow at the fastest CAGR in the drug discovery services market during the forecast period. The high growth of the oncology segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of patients who have cancer, the subsequent increase in the demand for cancer therapies and the growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies in this therapeutic area.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the drug discovery services market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their manufacturing and drug discovery R&D operations to the region. As a result, the Asia Pacific region has become a major destination for drug discovery and development. A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.

North America: The largest share of the drug discovery services market.

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery services market. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of well-established CROs; rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and the availability of latest techniques, instruments, and facilities for drug discovery research are driving the growth of this region.

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Drug Discovery Services Market Overview4.2 North America: Drug Discovery Services Market, by Drug Type & Country (2020)4.3 Drug Discovery Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Analytical Testing and Clinical Trial Services5.2.1.3 Initiatives for Research on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs5.2.1.4 Focus on Drug Discovery5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Drug Discovery and Development5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations Governing Drug Discovery and Animal Usage5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growth in the Biologics Market5.2.3.2 Patent Expiries5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets5.2.4 Trends5.2.4.1 Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools for Drug Discovery5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Drug Discovery Services Market 6 Drug Discovery Services Market, by Process6.1 Introduction6.2 Target Selection6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Support the Growth of This Market6.3 Target Validation6.3.1 Rising Number of Drug Discovery Research Activities to Support Market Growth6.4 Hit-To-Lead Identification6.4.1 Hit-To-Lead Identification is the Largest Process Segment in the Market6.5 Lead Optimization6.5.1 Lead Optimization Requires State-Of-The-Art Informatics Systems to Facilitate Transparent Presentation and Analysis6.6 Candidate Validation6.6.1 Candidate Validation Segment to Grow at a High CAGR during the Forecast Period 7 Drug Discovery Services Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Medicinal Chemistry Services7.2.1 Wide Applications of Medicinal Chemistry in Drug Discovery are a Major Factor Driving Market Growth7.3 Biology Services7.3.1 Restrictions on the USage of Animals in Research Activities may Limit Market Growth7.4 Drug Metabolism & Pharmacokinetics7.4.1 DMPK Studies are Employed at the Discovery, Candidate Selection, Investigational New Drug, and New Drug Application Stages 8 Drug Discovery Services Market, by Drug Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Small-Molecule Drugs8.2.1 Increasing Number of Start-Ups and New Entrants in the Small-Molecule Drugs Segment will Drive the Growth of This Market during the Forecast Period8.3 Biologic Drugs8.3.1 High Set-Up Costs of the Instruments Required for Biologic Drug Manufacturing may Limit Market Growth to a Certain Extent 9 Drug Discovery Services Market, by Therapeutic Area9.1 Introduction9.2 Oncology9.2.1 High and Growing Number of Research Studies on Cancer Therapeutics to Support Market Growth9.3 Neurology9.3.1 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from Neurological Disorders is Driving Market Growth9.4 Infectious and Immune System Diseases9.4.1 Emergence of New Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth9.5 Digestive System Diseases9.5.1 As There is a Huge Population Seeking Effective Remedies for Digestive Diseases, Pharmaceutical Companies are Investing Significantly in R&D for the Development of Innovative Drugs9.6 Cardiovascular Diseases9.6.1 High Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases Has Increased the Focus on Developing Effective Drugs9.7 Other Therapeutic Areas 10 Drug Discovery Services Market, by Company Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies10.3 Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies10.4 Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies 11 Drug Discovery Services Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia Pacific11.5 Rest of the World 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations12.3.2 Service Launches12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.4 Expansions12.4 Competitive Evaluation Matrix12.4.1 Stars12.4.2 Pervasive12.4.3 Dynamic Leaders12.4.4 Emerging Companies 13 Company Profiles13.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings13.2 Eurofins Scientific SE13.3 Charles River Laboratories International13.4 Evotec SE13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific13.6 Syngene International Limited13.7 Jubilant Lifesciences13.8 Genscript Biotech Corporation13.9 Piramal Enterprises Limited13.10 Wuxi Apptec13.11 Selvita (Formerly Selvita CRO S.A.)13.12 Frontage Holdings13.13 Pharmaceutical Product Development, Llc13.14 Shanghai Medicilon, Inc.13.15 Albany Molecular Research, Inc.13.16 Aurigene Discovery Technologies (A Subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories)13.17 Domainex Ltd.13.18 Chempartner Co., Ltd.13.19 TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Limited13.20 Viva Biotech ( Shanghai) Ltd. 14 Adjacent Related Markets14.1 Introduction14.2 Limitations14.3 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Service Market14.3.1 Market Definition14.3.2 Market Overview14.3.3 Contract Research Organization Services Market, by Region14.3.3.1 North America14.3.3.2 Europe14.3.3.3 Asia Pacific14.4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market14.4.1 Market Definition14.4.2 Market Overview14.4.3 CTMS Market, by Region14.4.3.1 North America14.4.3.2 Europe14.4.3.3 Asia Pacific14.5 Drug Discovery Informatics Market14.5.1 Market Definition14.5.2 Market Overview14.5.3 Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Region14.5.3.1 North America14.5.3.2 Europe14.5.3.3 Asia Pacific 15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal15.3 Available Customizations15.4 Related Reports15.5 Author Details

