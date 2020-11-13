Worldwide Drug-Coated Balloons Industry To 2025 - Increased Focus On Generating Abundant Clinical Data Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug-Coated Balloons Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drug-coated balloons market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the period 2019-2025.The global drug-coated balloons market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the cardiovascular devices market. The market is growing significantly due to the surge in incidence/prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases across the globe.The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to profoundly affect the drug-coated balloons market in several countries across the globe. With the spread of the pandemic, several hospitals, CATH labs, and ASCs have experienced a rapid decline in the volume of elective cardiology procedures. Although COVID-19 is a global pandemic, some countries have experienced a higher incidence of the virus than others. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the the drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period:

Expanding Indications of Drug-Coated Balloons

Emergence of Latest Generation DCBs

Growth in Target Patient Pool across the Globe

The study considers the present scenario of the drug-coated balloons devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Prominent Vendors

Medtronic

BD

Koninklijke Philips

Boston Scientific

B. Braun Melsungen

Other Prominent Vendors

Aachen Resonance

Acotec Scientific

AR Baltic Medical

Biosensors International Group

BIOTRONIK

Cardionovum

Concept Medical

eucatech

ENDOCOR

HEXACATH

iVascular

M.A. Med Alliance

Meril Life Sciences

Nano Therapeutics

QT Vascular

RD Global-Invamed

STENTYS

Surmodics

Terumo

Urotronic

Wellinq

Key Questions Answered1. What is the drug-coated balloons market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the drug-coated balloons market share?3. What is the growth of North America drug-coated balloons market during the forecast period?4. Who are the leading vendors in the drug-coated balloons market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Drug Coated Balloons (DCBS): An Overview 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Increased Application Of DCBS To Treat Medical Disorders8.2 Promising Investigational Drug-Coated Balloons8.3 Emergence Of New Generation DCBS 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Global Increase In Target Patient Pool9.2 Increasing Demand For DCBS Due To Promosing Outcomes9.3 Increased Focus On Generating Abundant Clinical Data9.4 New Product Approvals/Launches 10 Market Restraints10.1 Presence Ofalternative Treatment Procedures10.2 Stringency In Regulatory Approvals10.3 Lack Of Reimbursement Coverage For DCBS 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Covid-19 Impact On Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market11.3 Market Size & Forecast11.4 Five Forces Analysis 12 Indication12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 PAD 12.4 CAD12.5 Others 13 Drug Type13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Paclitaxel13.4 Sirolimus 14 End-User14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Hospitals14.4 Freestanding Cath Labs14.5 ASCS 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview 16 North America16.1 Market Overview16.2 Market Size & Forecast16.3 Key Countries 17 Europe17.1 Market Overview17.2 Market Size & Forecast17.3 Key Countries 18 APAC18.1 Market Overview18.2 Market Size & Forecast18.4 Key Countries 19 Latin America19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.3 Key Countries 20 Middle East & Africa20.1 Market Overview20.2 Market Size & Forecast20.3 Key Countries 21 Competitive Landscape21.1 Competition Overview21.2 Market Share Analysis 22 Key Company Profiles22.1 Medtronic22.2 BD22.3 Koninklijke Philips22.4 Boston Scientific 22.5 B. Braun Melsungen 23 Other Prominent Vendors23.1 Aachen Resonance23.2 Acotec Scientific23.3 Ar Baltic Medical23.4 Biosensors International Group23.5 Biotronik23.6 Cardionovum23.7 Concept Medical23.8 Eucatech23.9 Endocor23.10 Hexacath23.11 Ivascular 23.12 M.A. Med Alliance23.13 Meril Life Sciences23.14 Nano Therapeutics23.15 QT Vascular23.16 Rd Global-Invamed23.17 Stentys23.18 Surmodics23.19 Terumo23.20 Urotronic23.21 Wellinq 24 Investigational Companies24.1 Micell Technologies24.2 Orchestra Biomed 25 Report Summary25.1 Key Takeaways25.2 Strategic Recommendations 26 Quantitative Summary26.1 Indication26.2 Drug Type26.3 End-User26.4 Geography 27 Appendix27.1 AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhkyca

