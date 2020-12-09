Worldwide Drones In Logistics Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drones in Logistics Market by Solution, Sector, Drone Type, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drones in logistics refers to the usage of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in commercial transportation applications such as parcels or small packages and takes far less time. The drone in logistics also provides an efficient delivery process from the stockroom to the delivery location. Several government initiatives implemented in support of the logistics market in the application of advanced and speedway transport are the major factors expected to accelerate market growth. Moreover, transport drones are expected to have a prominent role in ocean freight mode by making the inspection and review procedures effortless. This is another factor that will enhance the growth of the drone in logistics market. But somehow, the battery life and bandwidth issues may restrict the market growth. The Drones in Logistics Market is projected to grow at the rate of 22% CAGR by 2026.

The solution segment of the drone in logistics market is sub-segmented as wear housing, shipping, infrastructure, and software. Among all the solutions, the shipping solution is expected to have rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Since huge investments are made in the adoption of drones in the shipping process, it provides less cost for the delivery of goods. Additionally, the drones are also used for inspection and survey where the drone can access the unapproachable areas and also reduces the risks.Significantly, the drones are assumed to be used for commercial purposes in the logistics area. Due to the growing fast economic process and expansion of major urban cities, there is a need for the latest way of transportation and logistics with advanced far-reaching drones quickly to fulfill the demands. Also, huge investments are made by venture capitals in drone delivery to improve the delivery segment. Therefore, this sector is holding a large share in the drone in logistics market.The types of drones consist of freight drones, passenger drones, and ambulance drones. Freight drones have a significant and major role in the market share due to the benefits offered by freight drones while delivering goods and products, including reduced delays, quick and customized delivery. Also, they offer low-cost freight services and improve market penetration in remote areas.As it is observed, the North American region is dominating the drone in logistics market due to the usage of drones in transportation and growing demand for drones in military and commercial purposes. Furthermore, an increasing number of drone delivery companies for delivering online ordered goods will boost the high demand for drones in this region.E-commerce companies are primarily opting for drones to transform delivery services into commercial purposes. The number of governmental regulations has narrowed down the utilization of drones for commercial delivery purposes earlier, but the recent changes in these regulations support e-commerce industries and various delivery companies to opt for the service. Therefore, it is creating a global market growth in the drone in logistics market.These are the few primary players of the drone in logistics market-Drone Delivery Canada Corp., PINC Solutions Corp, DroneScan, HARDIS Groupe, Matternet Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., Skysense, Inc., Zipline Inc. Multirotor, Skysensel, Volocopter GmbH, Infinium Robotics Pte Ltd., Cheetah Logistics Technology, Unifly, and Skycart.Therefore, the increasing demand for fast and low-cost processes to deliver goods through drones is enhancing growth. The advanced new way of transportation is also contributing to this industry. The report provides information on further developments taken place in the market.

This research provides the market value for each segment and sub-segment.

This study depicts the region and segment, which is projected to have a major share and to have the highest CAGR.

Also presents the competitive landscape, which includes the value of the major players, along with new product introduced in the market and their business expansions.

Further, the company profiles are provided in the report, which consists of a company overview and SWOT analysis of the major market vendors.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Total Addressable Market3.2. Segment Addressable Market3.2.1. PEST Analysis3.2.2. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets3.4. Ecosystem 4. Market Overview4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Evolution4.2. Market Trends and Impact4.3. Pricing Analysis4.4. Market Segmentation4.5. Market Dynamics4.5.1. Drivers 4.5.2. Restraints4.5.3. Opportunities4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Solution: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Warehousing5.3. Shipping5.4. Infrastructure5.5. Software 6. Sector: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Commercial6.3. Military 7. Drone Type: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Freight Drones7.3. Passenger Drones7.4. Ambulance Drones 8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia Pacific8.5. Rest of the World 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis9.2. Market Developments9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships9.2.2. Product Launches and execution 10. Vendor Profiles10.1. Drone Delivery Canada Corp10.1.1. Overview10.1.2. Financials10.1.3. Products & Services10.1.4. Recent Developments10.1.5. Business Strategy10.2. PINC Solutions Corp10.2.1. Overview10.2.2. Financials10.2.3. Products & Services10.2.4. Recent Developments10.2.5. Business Strategy10.3. DroneScan10.3.1. Overview10.3.2. Financials10.3.3. Products & Services10.3.4. Recent Developments10.3.5. Business Strategy10.4. HARDIS Groupe10.4.1. Overview10.4.2. Financials10.4.3. Products & Services10.4.4. Recent Developments10.4.5. Business Strategy10.5. Matternet Inc10.5.1. Overview10.5.2. Financials10.5.3. Products & Services10.5.4. Recent Developments10.5.5. Business Strategy10.6. Workhorse Group Inc10.6.1. Overview10.6.2. Financials10.6.3. Products & Services10.6.4. Recent Developments10.6.5. Business Strategy10.7. Skysense, Inc10.7.1. Overview10.7.2. Financials10.7.3. Products & Services10.7.4. Recent Developments10.7.5. Business Strategy10.8. Zipline Inc10.8.1. Overview10.8.2. Financials10.8.3. Products & Services10.8.4. Recent Developments10.8.5. Business Strategy10.9. Multirotor10.9.1. Overview10.9.2. Financials10.9.3. Products & Services10.9.4. Recent Developments10.9.5. Business Strategy10.10. Skysensel10.10.1. Overview10.10.2. Financials10.10.3. Products & Services10.10.4. Recent Developments10.10.5. Business Strategy 11. Companies to Watch11.1. Volocopter GmbH11.1.1. Overview11.1.2. Products & Services11.1.3. Business Strategy11.2. Infinium Robotics Pte Ltd11.2.1. Overview11.2.2. Products & Services11.2.3. Business Strategy11.3. Cheetah Logistics Technology11.3.1. Overview11.3.2. Products & Services11.3.3. Business Strategy11.4. Unifly11.4.1. Overview11.4.2. Products & Services11.4.3. Business Strategy11.5. Skycart11.5.1. Overview11.5.2. Products & Services11.5.3. Business Strategy 12. Analyst Opinion 13. Annexure13.1. Report Scope13.2. Market Definitions13.3. Research Methodology13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation13.3.2. Market Triangulation13.3.3. Forecasting13.4. Report Assumptions13.5. Declarations13.6. Stakeholders13.7. AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tp2fz

