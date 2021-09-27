Worldwide Driving Simulator Industry To 2026 - Rising Developments In The Field Of Autonomous And Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driving Simulator Market Research Report by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driving Simulator Market Research Report by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Driving Simulator Market size was estimated at USD 1,392.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,544.34 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.23% to reach USD 2,638.21 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Driving Simulator Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Driving Simulator Market, including 3D Mapping Solutions GmbH, AB Dynamics Ltd, Ansible Motion, Aplusb Software, Autosim AS, BMW, CAE Value, Cassidian, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd, Corys, Cruden B.V, Dallara, DriveSim, ECA Group, Ergoneers GmbH, Ford, General Motors, IPG Automotive, Mechanical Simulation Corporation, Moog, NVIDIA, Rexroth, SHRail, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd, and Transurb. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Driving Simulator Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Driving Simulator Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Driving Simulator Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Driving Simulator Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Driving Simulator Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Driving Simulator Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Driving Simulator Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Shortage of skilled drivers5.1.1.2. Increasing focus on R&D activities5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Complexities in real-time control5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising developments in the field of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Integration complexities5.1.4.2. Lack of benchmark and standards in the driving simulator market5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Driving Simulator Market, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Research6.3. Testing6.4. Training 7. Driving Simulator Market, by Simulator Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Advanced Driving Simulator7.3. Driving Training Simulator7.3.1. Compact Simulator7.3.2. Full-Scale Simulator 8. Driving Simulator Market, by Vehicle Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Car Simualtor8.3. Truck & Bus Driving Simulator 9. Americas Driving Simulator Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Driving Simulator Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Driving Simulator Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. 3D Mapping Solutions GmbH13.2. AB Dynamics Ltd13.3. Ansible Motion13.4. Aplusb Software13.5. Autosim AS13.6. BMW13.7. CAE Value13.8. Cassidian13.9. CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd13.10. Corys13.11. Cruden B.V13.12. Dallara13.13. DriveSim13.14. ECA Group13.15. Ergoneers GmbH13.16. Ford13.17. General Motors13.18. IPG Automotive13.19. Mechanical Simulation Corporation13.20. Moog13.21. NVIDIA13.22. Rexroth13.23. SHRail13.24. Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd13.25. Transurb 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62qe58

