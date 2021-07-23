Worldwide Driving Simulator Industry To 2026 - Featuring Moog, ECA Group And NVIDIA Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Driving Simulator Market (2021-2026) by Vehicle Type, Simulator Type, Training Driving Simulator, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Driving Simulator Market is estimated to be USD 1.62 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3 %. Market DynamicsKey factors such a high need for driver skill assessment due to the lack of skilled drivers, and the growing technologies giving further impetus for research and testing is driving the growth of the driving simulator market. Additionally, as the simulators help the individuals to analyse the peculiar risks involved to make a judgement call without harming themselves physically has been one of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market.However, the real time complexities involved in driving cannot be weighed completely by a simulator. Moreover the simulator discomfort and low levels of standardization is further likely to restrain the growth of the market. Market SegmentationThe Global Driving Simulator Market is segmented further based on vehicle type, simulator type, training driving simulator, application, end user, and Geography.By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as Car Simulator and Truck & Bus Simulator. Amongst the two, the Car Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Simulator Type, the market is classified as Advanced Driving Simulator and Training Driving Simulator. Amongst the two, the Advanced Driving Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.By Training Driving Simulator, the market is classified as Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator. Amongst the two, the Compact Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Application, the market is classified as Research & Testing and Training. Amongst all, the research and testing segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By End User, the market is classified as Automotive, Marine and Aviation. Amongst all, the automotive segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. Cruden BV has received a contract from the BMW Group to install nine new driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulators to support the virtual testing of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and related car functions at the engineering and development centre. - 14th September 20202. IPG Automotive has launched the latest version of its simulation software CarMakerTM that is backed by features such as LIDAR RSI and real time sensor models. - 23rd August 2019 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Thales Group, L3 Technologies Inc, CAE, Inc, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited, Ansible Motion, ECA GROUP, and Cruden, BV etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 High Need for driver assessment4.2.1.2 Growth in electrification, connectivity and driver assistance technologies4.2.1.3 Strong measure to analyse the risks involved in driving conditions without physically being at risk 4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Real time complexities4.2.2.2 Simulator discomfort4.2.2.3 Low levels of standardization4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 High Focus on driver in the loop (DIL) technology 4.2.3.2 Rise in the demand for portable compact simulation technology4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Lack of infrastructure availability in emerging countries 4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Vehicle Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Car Simulator6.3 Truck & Bus Simulator 7 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Simulator Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Advanced Driving Simulator7.3 Training Driving Simulator 8 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Training Driving Simulator8.1 Introduction8.2 Compact Simulator8.3 Full-Scale Simulator 9 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Research & Testing9.3 Training 10 Global Driving Simulator Market, By End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Automotive10.3 Marine10.4 Aviation 11 Global Driving Simulator Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 South America11.3.1 Brazil11.3.2 Argentina11.4 Europe11.4.1 UK11.4.2 France11.4.3 Germany11.4.4 Italy11.4.5 Spain11.4.6 Rest of Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.5.1 China11.5.2 Japan11.5.3 India11.5.4 Indonesia11.5.5 Malaysia11.5.6 South Korea11.5.7 Australia11.5.8 Russia11.5.9 Rest of APAC11.6 Rest of the World11.6.1 Qatar11.6.2 Saudi Arabia11.6.3 South Africa11.6.4 United Arab Emirates11.6.5 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & Funding 13 Company Profiles13.1 Cruden B.V.13.2 Mechanical Simulation Corporation13.3 Moog Inc13.4 ECA GROUP13.5 Bosch Rexroth AG13.6 Tecknotrove Simulator Systems13.7 NVIDIA Corporation13.8 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd13.9 IPG Automotive Gmbh13.10 DALLARA13.11 Ansible Motion Limited13.12 Virage Simulation Inc.13.13 Waymo LLC.13.14 Daimler AG13.15 BMW GROUP13.16 Volkswagen13.17 Anthony Best Dynamics Limited.13.18 XPI Simulation Ltd13.19 Toyota Kirloskar Motor13.20 Thales Group13.21 L3Harris Technologies Inc13.22 CAE, Inc13.23 AutoSim AS13.24 OKTAL 14 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aob8en

