Worldwide Dosimeter Industry To 2028 - Growing Demand From The Healthcare Industry

Based on this report, the global dosimeter market is predicted to witness growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.05% over the forecasting years 2021-2028.Factors such as rising demand from the healthcare industry, the importance of dosimeters in the nuclear power industry, and increasing awareness about occupational safety are fueling the growth of the dosimeter market. Ionizing radiation is one of the primary threats affecting healthcare workers. As a result, there is a high demand for instruments like dosimeters to measure the dose of radiation the staff received while working near equipment containing radioisotopes.However, the need for skilled professionals, coupled with the increase in the use of renewable energy, restricts the overall development of the dosimeter market globally.The global dosimeter market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth rate in the dosimeter market during the projected period. This strong growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of radiation technology across various end-user industries. Moreover, the increasing focus on nuclear power for electricity generation in order to meet growing electricity demand adds to the studied market's growth in the region.Furthermore, China has a high number of nuclear power units accounting for a significant amount of total power generation in the country. This further influences the demand for dosimeters in nuclear power plants, thereby supporting the development of the dosimeter market across the APAC region.

The renowned firms in the dosimeter market include Mirion Technologies, GE Healthcare, Ecotest, Honeywell, Radiation Detection Company, Bertin Instruments, Dosilab, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Dosimetrics GmbH, Ortek, Landauer, PTW Freiburg GmbH, IBA Worldwide, Gammadata Instrument AB, and Polimaster.

GE Healthcare is one of the leading companies providing medical technology and digital solutions. It offers its clientele medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems, data analytics, online accessories, and consulting services. Besides, the company's vast product portfolio includes a RaySafe i2 dosimeter that measures and records dose and its rate each second. GE Healthcare functions through its subsidiaries across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Dosimeter Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Key Insights2.1.1. Utilization of Drones for Radiation Monitoring2.1.2. Technological Advancements in Radiation Detection Materials2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Dosimeter Market2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix2.5. Regulatory Policies & Framework2.6. Industry Components2.7. Vendor Scorecard2.8. Key Market Strategies2.8.1. Contracts & Partnerships2.8.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures2.8.3. Acquisitions & Mergers2.8.4. New Product Launches2.9. Market Drivers2.9.1. Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry2.9.2. Importance of Dosimeters in Nuclear Power Industry2.9.3. Rising Awareness About Occupational Safety2.10. Market Challenges2.10.1. Need for Skilled Professionals2.10.2. Phasing Out of Nuclear Energy and Increased Adoption of Renewable Energy2.11. Market Opportunities2.11.1. Growth in Radiation Therapy 3. Global Dosimeter Market - by Reading Method3.1. Active3.2. Passive 4. Global Dosimeter Market - by Type4.1. Electronic Personal Dosimeter (Epd)4.2. Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (Tld)4.3. Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeters (Osl)4.4. Film Badge Dosimeter4.5. Other Types 5. Global Dosimeter Market - by End-User5.1. Healthcare5.2. Oil and Gas5.3. Mining5.4. Nuclear Plants5.5. Industrial5.6. Manufacturing5.7. Other End-Users 6. Global Dosimeter Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Bertin Instruments7.2. Dosilab7.3. Dosimetrics GmbH7.4. Ecotest7.5. Gammadata Instrument Ab7.6. GE Healthcare7.7. Honeywell7.8. Iba Worldwide7.9. Landauer7.10. Mirion Technologies7.11. Ortek 7.12. Polimaster7.13. Radiation Detection Company7.14. Ptw Freiburg GmbH7.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 8. Methodology & Scope

