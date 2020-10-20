Worldwide Dolomite Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dolomite Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use (Construction, Iron & Steel), by Product (Agglomerates, Calcined, Sintered), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dolomite market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Large-scale steel production in the world is anticipated to propel dolomite demand across the forecast period.Dolomite is an anhydrous carbonate mineral that consists of calcium magnesium carbonate. It is a key component of dolostone and dolomitic marble. It is a vitreous pearly mineral available in different colors including white, pink, green, brown, black, etc. It is preferred as a substitute for limestone in the construction industry.The key application of dolomite is as a refractory and then as a flux in the steel & iron industry. In the calcined form, it is used as a steelmaking slag flux, where in addition to increasing slag fluidity the magnesia content of the product helps protect and improve the lives of the steel vessel's refractory linings. As a result, calcined dolomite accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.Glass & ceramics is also a vital end-user segment of the market. Lime is introduced in glass melt with dolomite and limestone. The magnesia content in the mineral improves the durability of the glass and inhibits the devitrification process, which holds significance in flat glass production. It also finds application in container glass.Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are thoroughly engaged in finding the cure for covid-19 and the vaccine is in the final testing stage. Once the vaccine is out it shall require vials in large amounts, for which glass manufacturers are expanding their production capacities. For example, SCHOTT KAISHA is working with the Serum Institute of India to supply aluminum seals and tubular glass vials for the Oxford vaccine. Serum Institute of India is under a licensing deal with AstraZeneca for providing 1 billion doses of vaccine to low-to-middle income countries. Thus, increasing glass vials production is anticipated to propel the demand for dolomite in the glass end-use segment. Europe held the third-largest volume share of the market in 2019 and is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate over the forecast period. The European steel industry received a heavy blow owing to covid-19, as 18.9 million tons of steelmaking capacity was taken offline in the region. The production resumed in May 2020 but with no demand from the automotive and construction sectors, the EU market contracted by 41.5% in the first half of 2020.The market players are facing heavy losses owing to falling product demand as the end-use industries' operations have been suspended or are working at minimal capacity. For instance, in July 2020, RHI Magnesita reported a significant decline in volumes in the second quarter of 2020. The situation is anticipated to stabilize up to a certain extent in the coming months as manufacturing activities begin to operate at a higher capacity. Dolomite Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period owing to high refractory production in China

Europe is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of declining steel production in the region owing to falling demand from the construction and automotive sectors

The agriculture end-use segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for fertilizers.

In India, despite nationwide lockdown, fertilizer sales jumped by 83% in April-June 2020 than 2019

Glass & ceramics is also anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period on account of rising container glass production for the pharma industry owing to rising cases of COVID-19 cases

In July 2020, Bormioli Pharma invested in Type I glass vial production for injectable medicines and vaccines

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Market definition, research scope, and assumptions1.2. Demand analysis methodology1.3. List of data sources1.4. Information procurement1.5. Information analysis1.6. Market formulation & data visualization1.7. Data validation & publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Segmental outlook2.2. Competitive insights Chapter 3. Dolomite Market Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1. Market segmentation & scope3.2. Market lineage outlook3.2.1. Global dolomite mining market outlook3.3. Penetration & growth prospect mapping3.4. Industry value chain analysis3.4.1. Raw material trends3.4.2. Manufacturing trends & technology overview3.4.3. Sales channel analysis3.5. Regulatory framework3.6. Market dynamics3.6.1. Market driver analysis3.6.2. Market restraint analysis3.6.3. Industry challenges - Impact of COVID-193.7. Business environment analysis: Dolomite market3.7.1. Industry analysis - Porter's3.7.2. PESTEL analysis Chapter 4. Dolomite Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definition & scope4.2. Product movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20274.3. Calcined4.3.1. Calcined dolomite market estimates & forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million)4.4. Sintered4.4.1. Sintered dolomite market estimates & forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million)4.5. Agglomerated4.5.1. Agglomerated dolomite market estimates & forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million) Chapter 5. Dolomite Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definition & scope5.2. End-use movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20275.3. Construction5.3.1. Dolomite market estimates & forecasts, in construction, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million)5.4. Agriculture5.4.1. Dolomite market estimates & forecasts, in agriculture, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million)5.5. Glass & Ceramics5.5.1. Dolomite market estimates & forecasts, in glass & ceramics, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million)5.6. Iron & steel5.6.1. Dolomite market estimates & forecasts, in iron & steel, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million)5.7. Water treatment5.7.1. Dolomite market estimates & forecasts, in water treatment, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million)5.8. Others5.8.1. Dolomite market estimates & forecasts, in others, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD million) Chapter 6. Dolomite Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Regional snapshot6.2. Regional movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20276.3. North America6.4. Europe6.5. Asia Pacific6.6. Central & South America6.7. Middle East & Africa Chapter 7. Dolomite Market: Competitive Analysis7.1. Key players, recent developments, & their impact on the industry7.2. Vendor landscape7.2.1. List of potential end-users7.3. Public companies7.3.1. Company market position analysis7.4. Private7.4.1. Private players and their geographical presence Chapter 8. Dolomite Market: Company Profiles8.1. RHI Magnesita8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Financial performance8.1.3. Product benchmarking8.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.2. Imerys8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Financial performance8.2.3. Product benchmarking8.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.3. Calcinor8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Product benchmarking8.4. CARMEUSE8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Product benchmarking8.5. Lhoist8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Product benchmarking8.6. Sibelco8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Financial performance8.6.3. Product benchmarking8.7. Omya AG8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Product benchmarking8.8. VARDAR DOLOMITE8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Product benchmarking8.9. Essel Mining & Industries Limited8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Product benchmarking8.10. JFE Mineral Co., Ltd8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Product benchmarkingFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s7el4

